This Colorful Georgia Kitchen Once Had a Tree Trunk in Its Island

Design is best interpreted figuratively. Even when owners love the outdoors, the best way to translate that affection between a home’s roof and its walls requires a healthy dose of moderation. “There was literally a tree in the kitchen island,” says Tami Ramsey, the partner and principal designer at Cloth & Kind. “This was a major renovation that involved structural engineers to pull [it] off.”

The previous owners of this Athens, Georgia, home appreciated its forested setting so much that tree trunks were a recurring detail of their interiors. The family of five, who moved in after they could at least see past that specific design choice, stuck around for the views. The back of the home, where the kitchen stood, opened onto a sunny living area that had wide windows overlooking nearby trees and a creek. Tami’s job was to take it all in while toning it down and adding a hint of playfulness that spoke to the family’s sense of adventure.

Location: Set on a wooded lot in the Five Points neighborhood of Athens, Georgia, this home is perched on the high end of its lot so that the kitchen and living space overlook a creek below. The owners have two daughters and a son. “They are a super fun family,” Tami says.

The before: Well, there was a whole tree to remove. “This was the biggest challenge,” Tami says. Besides indicating one end of the kitchen island, the tree trunk also acted as a support beam for the second floor. “It was massive,” she continues. “It had a pot rack attached to it as well.” Structural engineers removed the beam and replaced it with a 20-foot steel one that was tucked into the ceiling, opening the kitchen up to the living room’s views in the process. “Doing this made the room feel huge and allowed for a larger island with more storage,” Tami says.

Thankfully, the adjacent living area wasn’t as big of an undertaking. “We removed some built-in angular seats that were in both corners of the room,” Tami says. “This alone made a huge difference in the layout.”

The inspiration: The intention was to complement the outdoors without mimicking them too much. “It needed to be livable but elevated,” Tami says. “The clients love blue and green and that worked so well with the treehouse-like experience of the space. We used a variety of other colors, like ochre and a reddish pink, and texture in the form of oak cabinets and a natural rug.”

Square footage: Roughly 500 square feet

Budget: “We had to get very nitty-gritty on all the final details around the architectural changes we specified, so that the builder’s construction budget was apples to apples,” Tami says. “Once that was nailed down, we worked with the client to develop a realistic decorative budget.”

Main ingredients:

Paint: Wall and trim throughout in Benjamin Moore Seapearl OC-19

Island and countertops: Sea Pearl honed quartzite

Custom metal hood: St. Udio

Counter stools: Neuvo

Drawer pulls: Massey from Rejuvenation

Sofa: Henderson Sofa from Cisco Home

Coffee table: Emil coffee table from Dovetail

Tables: Vintage fish trap basket tables by Cloth & Kind

Lighting: Triple Arm Chandelier by Franc and Son and Melange Solitaire flushmount sconce from Visual Comfort

Rug: Fibreworks natural fiber area rug from Cloth & Kind Showroom

Dishware: Maria Dondero, Southern Star

Art: Ceramic sculptures by Susan Hable Art

Most insane splurge: Replacing the tree trunk with a steel beam cost $40,000. “But we had to remove the tree from the middle of the kitchen, otherwise we never would’ve pulled this project off,” Tami says.

Sneakiest save: “We found a bunch of accessories in Montana, at side-of-the-road places, and shipped them back to Georgia,” Tami says.

The best part: According to Tami, it is the not-quite-checkered backsplash that is a nod to Bauhaus. “We wanted to use a textural tile but not in a standard pattern installation,” she notes. “We landed on a four-inch Clé zellige tile in Weathered White and complemented it with the same size tiles in Tea Ceremony. They dry-stacked the tiles to highlight the intentional imperfections.”

Final bill: “We are very adept at managing a budget and don’t spend more money than allotted without the owners’ final approval,” Tami says. “However, what we find happens in virtually all full gut renovations is that we stumble upon something that will majorly tip the scale into the ‘supercool’ category—which results in a larger spend. So as long as the project is not full of those finds, the owner is generally very happy to splurge.”

