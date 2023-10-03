Slime the grime away with this incredible cleaning gel — it's on sale for $7
What is it?
Nooks and crannies are the worst part of any cleaning job. It can feel almost impossible to extract that stuck-in grime, whether it's besmirching your keyboard or the recesses of your car's air vents. Enter ColorCoral’s Universal Cleaning Gel, a "magical" lemon-scented putty that’s designed to pull out dust and debris from keyboards, dashboards, air conditioner vents, TVs, laptops and more. It boasts nearly 29,000 rave reviews, and it’s on sale right now for just $7 (originally $12) at Amazon.
Grossed out by the dust, dirt and schmutz lurking inside your dashboard crevices and computer keyboard? Look to the goo!
Why is this a good deal?
You can spend a lot of money on specialized cleaners, but this pile of goop is super affordable and makes cleaning simple: just smush it against the grime, and voila. Plus, you can use it just about anywhere — even your car!
Why do I need this?
Here’s how it works: Simply knead a small piece of the gel into a ball and flatten it against the surface you want to clean. That’s it! Once you pull it away, all the nasties come with it. The stuff is reusable, so keep cleaning away until it turns dark from all the horrors you've been subjecting it to. It even leaves behind a pleasant lemony scent.
What reviewers say:
Tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers are seriously obsessed with this gel.
“I used this to clean out the little holes on my iPhone 13,” began one former skeptic. “Before I used it, people kept telling me they could barely hear me, and the voice-to-text and audio assistant could never understand what I was saying. I used this product for about three to five minutes, and I didn't expect much from it. To my surprise, it cleared up pretty much all the problems I was having. ... I can't recommend this product enough. It worked way better than I could ever ask for.”
“This gel seems to do the trick to lift dirt, dust and debris off of my dash, my console and my guitars,” said another five-star fan. “It does a great job and doesn't seem to leave any residue for the most part. Sometimes I go to the doughnut shop on the way to work and get an everything bagel, which leaves tons of seeds and whatever else they put on those stinking things, all over my car interior. This goo picks it all up quickly. I bought a second one just for guitars.”
“Like a lot of people, I eat at my desk," shared this reviewer. "Crumbs were getting everywhere. Plus, my cat loved to lie on my keyboard if I was using my laptop. It does such a great job of getting fur and crumbs up. So much better than an air can. Must-have for all office desks.”
"I got this to clean the dashboard in my car and it is great. I love it. The downside is that it looks a little icky after use but that hasn’t stopped me one bit. Would buy again!" raved a fan.
A clean keyboard is a happy keyboard — say farewell to snack residue!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Tozo Wireless Earbuds$19$40Save $21 with coupon
Tagry Wireless Earbuds$23$50Save $27 with coupon
JLab Go Air True Wireless Earbuds$17$30Save $13
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$13$30Save $17 with coupon
Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$269$350Save $81
Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$299$379Save $80
TVs and home entertainment
Amazon 32" Fire TV$130$200Save $70
Insignia 32" Fire TV$80$150Save $70
Vizio 40" Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Toshiba 43" Fire TV$210$330Save $120
Samsung 43" Smart TV$775$1,198Save $423
Amazon 50" Fire TV$400$530Save $130
Amazon 50" Fire TV$330$450Save $120
LG 55" Smart TV$357$480Save $123
Amazon 55" Fire TV$340$520Save $180
Tablets and tech
Mingtawn Smart Watch$30$80Save $50 with coupon
DBPower Mini Bluetooth Projector$80$200Save $120 with coupon
LoveLedi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack$14$30Save $16 with coupon
Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker$50$130Save $80
Jumper 14-Inch Laptop$270$1,100Save $830 with coupon
Anylincon Wireless Charger$26$60Save $34 with coupon
Iniu Portable Charger$17$36Save $19 with coupon
Deerc Drone with Camera$72$90Save $18 with coupon
The Battery Organizer and Tester$17$25Save $8
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$270$329Save $59
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop$405$959Save $554
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$413$449Save $36
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$175$230Save $55
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$271$430Save $159
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$500$599Save $99
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack$28$30Save $2
Iniu Wireless Charger$16$27Save $11