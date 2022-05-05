We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This do-it-all cleaning goo is onlu $6! (Photo: Amazon)

Let’s face it: The hardest part of cleaning is getting all the dirt out of those tough-to-reach nooks and crannies. No cleaning cloth or sponge will help much when it comes to getting the dirt and grime trapped between the keys on your computer’s keyboard, nor will a duster get all the nasties lingering in your car’s air vent.

Enter ColorCoral’s Universal Cleaning Gel, a "magical" lemon-scented putty that’s designed to pull out dust and debris from just about any little nook and cranny in your home and car, including car vents and dashboards, air conditioners, TVs, laptop keyboards and much more. It boasts over 25,000 rave reviews and it’s on sale right now for just $6 (originally $10) at Amazon.

Here’s how it works: Simply knead a small piece of the cleaning gel into a ball and flatten it against the surface. That’s it! Once you pull away the gel, all the gunk building up inside gets lifted away with it. The cleaning gel is also reusable, so it can keep cleaning until it turns dark from dust, debris, and whatever other horrors are hiding in your air vent.

It even leaves behind a pleasant lemony smell too!

Clean laptops, ventilators, electronics and more! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the gel.

“I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with random crumbs from my husband and dog hair and it works amazing,” one shopper shares. “Picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue. The lemon scent was faint and didn’t over power the vehicle while I was cleaning it. But this definitely got in all the little nooks and crannies.”

“This stuff is super cool! Not only does it do a spectacular job of cleaning and picking out all the very tiny debris in small crevasses, it smells really good,” another satisfied shopper added. “The fresh scent seems to linger on your now clean items. Absolutely zero residue is left behind, even your hands aren't left with a greasy or crumbly goo. I really love this product! I've since purchased one for each of my teen boys because they have a habit of being messy eaters, including when they eat over their keyboards. Highly recommended for anyone and everyone!!”

“It’s magic! I used this to clean out all the crumbs and dust in my car. It was soooo much easier than what I was doing and it worked better and in a quarter of the time,” exclaimed an excited five-star shopper.

