Colorado family has a unique reunion thanks to discovery of a long-lost brother

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado family grew larger late last year, but not in a traditional way.

Chaz Varady had his world turned upside down at 11 years old when the man he thought was his father gave him the truth.

“He wasn’t my dad, you know, I’m not his son,” Varady recalls.

His mom told him another man was his real dad. More than 40 years later, Varady found out that man wasn’t his biological father either.

“Disbelief. Just shocked,” he said.

Looking for answers, he turned to a DNA Ancestry test. His wife helped create a family tree, desperate to find a relative.

Facebook revealed a surprise in the search: a woman who could be Varady’s sister was living in Rockford, Michigan, where Varady also lives. He messaged her right away.

“I said ‘Hello Brook, I live in Rockford also. I recently joined Ancestry and from what I can tell, we may have a family link and wanted to see if we could discuss further,'” said Varady, reading the message he sent.

Even stranger, the two had kids that were already friends at school. Brook Sharp, who Varady messaged, was stunned.

“I thought could this be a scam? Or who is this guy?” said Sharp.

She agreed to meet for coffee anyway. Right away, she knew the claim was legitimate.

“It was literally like walking in and seeing a younger version of my dad,” Sharp said. “I knew this was not just a relative. I mean, this is a brother.”

She called her sister, Brenna Massa, who lives in Lakewood, as well as her two brothers in South Dakota. The feeling was the same.

“They still did the DNA test the following week as a formality but it was like, there’s no doubt,” said Massa.

That DNA test came back as a match, confirming what they already knew — the family of four siblings was growing to five.

“I knew it, but that was, I needed that,” said Varady. “It was like a Band-Aid, that was like a healing thing for me.”

Together in Fort Collins now for a larger-than-usual family reunion, they couldn’t be happier.

“People say you don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” said Massa. “For us, it was like, we didn’t know what we were missing.”

And Varady now has the sibling connection he’s longed for.

“It’s what I’ve always wanted,” he said.

