This Colorado City Is the Most Peaceful Place to Live in the U.S.

It has over 50 parks and hundreds of miles of scenic hiking and biking trails.

Colorado’s world-class ski resorts and natural sights have made it the quintessential vacation destination (and place to settle down) for adventure enthusiasts. And according to a recent report, the Centennial State should also be your go-to place for a quiet and serene getaway.

Fort Collins, a city about an hour north of Denver, is the most peaceful place to live in the U.S., followed by Boulder, according to the finance website Insider Monkey. The company analyzed data on noise levels and access to outdoor spaces like parks in the cities with the best quality of life in the country.

The average noise level in Fort Collins is 38.03 dBA, which, according to the Hearing Health Foundation is about the noise level from rustling leaves or the average room noise. The city also scored 73 percent in access to nearby outdoor spaces. (Boulder, Colorado, scored higher in this category but lower on noise levels.)

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Fort Collins' public transportation has been fare-free and is expected to stay this way, encouraging people to hop on the bus or their bike — the city has one of the highest numbers of bicycle commuters — instead of driving their cars. This further reduces noise levels and makes it one of the best destinations for car-free living.

Historic downtown Fort Collins, which inspired Disneyland’s Main Street USA, features small businesses, restored buildings, and walkways and often hosts cultural events. While the city is also home to many vibrant breweries, museums, and college campuses, those who like to have a quiet moment just need to walk a little and get to the Cache la Poudre River, which passes through the city and provides residents with many opportunities for water sports and peaceful walks.

Speaking of outdoor recreation, Fort Collins residents and visitors are rewarded with an abundance of year-round activities that run the gamut, from public swimming pools, golf courses, and ice skating facilities to camping, fishing, and birdwatching in nature. The city also has an excellent network of over 280 miles of hiking and biking trails, as well as 966 acres of parks. The area is chockfull of lakes and reservoirs like the idyllic Horsetooth Reservoir surrounded by 1,900 acres of public land.

And if this is not enough, the city is just 35 miles from Rocky Mountain National Park, a haven for those seeking peace and quiet.

