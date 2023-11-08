Color Trends 2024: Pistachio, Purple & 7 Other Shades To Style Now

Do you know which colors look best on you? You might have an idea of which colors compliment your skin tone or result in an uptick in compliments but based on my FYP, many people have taken the color trends for 2024 further than that. Personal color analysis has taken over TikTok. The videos typically include a person sitting in a chair while a color analyst lays pieces of colored fabric around their shoulders. As a viewer, you can usually immediately tell which colors complement the subject as they get categorized as a spring, summer, fall, or winter palette with a warm or cool tone.

The process may sound complicated but the entire point of the analysis is to help guide the subject’s color choice when it comes to clothing and makeup. One of my favorite parts of watching these videos is seeing someone light up when an unexpected color is draped around their shoulders. It turns out that yellow looks great on more people than I’d anticipated.

After watching dozens of these videos, I noticed myself paying more attention to the colors I was choosing to wear—instead of feeling limited to neutrals, I wanted to experiment with shades I normally wouldn’t consider. I was so excited to see that fashion designers are on the same page when it comes to 2024 color trends.

The spring/summer ‘24 collections from Fashion Week were filled with vibrant, unexpected pops of color. I’ve never purchased a pistachio-colored dress before, but after seeing the Ulla Johnson and Erdem collections, I’m certainly planning on it. Designers played with shades of blue, green, pink, purple, and yellow in both pastel and jewel tones.

If you’re eager to get a jump start on these color trends, the holiday season is the ultimate opportunity. Use one of the parties on your calendar as an excuse to debut a new shade. I will warn you, if you show up in something colorful and fabulous, expect to receive compliments all night long.

You don’t need a color analysis to experiment with these nine shades. Keep scrolling for the most popular pops of color you’ll see in 2024.

Pistachio

Pistachio

It might seem a little early to start thinking about spring but the season will be here before you know it. Once the sun starts shining again, you can expect to see an influx of pistachio. This unexpected shade is the perfect pop of color to add to your eveningwear lineup (especially for wedding season) as shown by brands like Erdem and Ulla Johnson. Brandon Maxwell made a strong case for pistachio trench coats. Pistachio is a pastel shade and will therefore look soft and flattering against a wide range of skin tones.

Powder Blue

Powder Blue

Soft shades are dominating 2024 and this powder blue color will give all of your outfits a Cinderella feel. Since powder blue has almost an icy tone to it, you can wear it all year long. It would look great as a chunky knit in the snow or as a summer dress against a tan. Take notes from STAUD and consider opting for a non-traditional blue suit. If you’re a 2024 bride, this is a beautiful shade to incorporate into your wedding look as your “something blue”.

Almost Navy

Almost Navy

Have you ever gotten dressed in the dark and ended up wearing something navy that you swore was black? Me too. Based on the color trends for 2024, it may be time to install a light in your closet because “almost navy” is on the rise. As demonstrated in the Tibi, Tory Burch, and STAUD spring/summer ’24 runway shows, “almost navy” is a deep shade of blue that is well, almost navy. The shade has a little bit more pigmentation than your classic navy and pairs well with contrasting colors like orange, yellow, and red.

Millennial Pink

Millennial Pink

If you were obsessed with this viral shade of light pink back in 2015, you’re probably a millennial. Millennial Pink was at the forefront of every home decor magazine, academic planner, and wedding color scheme. Just when you thought Gen Z was reaching the height of their power, Millennial Pink has made a comeback. Tory Burch included a Millennial Pink mini dress with a gravity-defying hemline in her spring/summer ’24 collection—a week later the dress was already worn by Hailey Bieber.

Canary Yellow

Canary Yellow

This beautiful, bright shade of yellow is an easy way to boost your mood, even on a cloudy day. You can make it the center of your outfit but layering yellow-on-yellow for a monochromatic look or use it as an intentional pop of color. Altuzarra and Erdem gave excellent styling examples and incorporated Canary Yellow with shades of black—this creates a moody dimension in the outfit and makes it a wearable color throughout fall and winter as well.

Forest Green

Forest Green

Forset Green might remind you of cozy winter weather, the Folklore album, and time spent in nature but according to designers like JW Anderson, the shade will start to be incorporated into your spring and summer mood boards as well. Forest Green was a hit on the spring/summer ’24 runways—the shade showed up in outerwear, eveningwear, and practical dresses for the office. This shade took a brief hiatus from collections over the last few years because Kelly Green was everywhere but in 2024 you’re guaranteed to see the shade’s strong resurgence.

Silver Shimmer

Silver Shimmer

Metallics are more of a staple than a trend at this point. Shimmering silver skirts, dresses, and tops were commonplace on the spring/summer ’24 runways with designers like JW Anderson and Gabriela Hearst guaranteeing the continuation of the metallic silver trend. Last season, metallics were very popular in footwear and accessories—in 2024, you can expect to see an increase in head-to-toe metallic looks.

Lavender Haze

Lavender Haze

The Lavender Haze still hasn’t lifted (yes, another Taylor Swift reference). Lavender was a big trending color this past summer and will continue for the next year. The shade is seasonless which means you can wear it all year round. Brands like Coach, Phillip Lim, and Carolina Herrera used lavender to show a delicate side with knits, lace, and sheer materials.

Red Leather

Red Leather

Bright red is the current color of 2023. If you love the shade and have added it to your wardrobe rotation, you’ll be happy to know that it isn’t going anywhere. Bright red will continue to be a standout color in 2024 and we will see the shade evolve in tone and texture. Brands like Gucci and AKNVAS included deep red leather skirts in their spring/summer ’24 collections and Chloé showed how powerful red leather can be as an accessory.

