Color of The Month: This Great Blue-Green Is Both Traditional and Modern

Teal contains multitudes. It’s green and blue, chill and energizing, classic and modern. And it can take a room to new heights. The saturated shade wins on its own, but we also love it with brights, like hot pink, mustard yellow, and tangerine. Oh, and with neutrals too. It’s basically the most enticing color—to all the other colors, and to us.

Interested in incorporating this color into your home? Here are some of our fave teal products.

Rejuvenation Pendent

A colorful lighting fixture, like this Carson 12" Cord Pendant ($249; reduvenation.com), can liven up an all-white painted room without a total room overhaul. This one has a matte finish making it more subtle than a glossy pendant, especially if your walls and ceiling are a coated in a flat paint.

Jungalow Pillow

Liven up your sofa or bed with this Diamonds and Pearls Hook Pillow ($56; jungalow.com). It'll add a bit of pattern to your space and texture, to boot.

Safavieh Buffet

This Charlotte Blue Buffet ($398; homedepot.com) holds platters, plates, linens and more so you can easily grab what you need when you're eating or setting the table. The bottom shelf can house vases and larger serving pieces for a decorative but practical solution, and a lamp plus some leaning art on top finishes things off for a perfect dining room set-up.

Crate & Barrel Cookware

Upgrade your cookware with this EvenCook Ceramic Non-Stick 8-Piece Set ($299.99; crateandbarrel.com). Aside from perfectly even-cooked meals, these are also dishwasher-safe to save you some time with kitchen cleanup. Nice!

Jonathan Adler Cabinet

A definite statement-making piece, this Kiki Cabinet ($1,960; jonathanadler.com) is all brass and glossy teal with velvet-lined shelves (luxe!). Use it for hidden storage, a record player stand, or bar cabinet.

Industry West Stool

Gussy up your bar or island with these Kettle Counter and Bar Stool (from $455; industrywest.com). It'll add a punch of color to your kitchen without being too in your face, and the silhouette is both modern and classic. A win-win!

Article Sofa

Plush but sleek, this Abisko Sofa ($1,399; article.com) offers comfort without compromising style. Velvet might seem like a finicky fabric, but it's easier to care for than you might think—plus, it's scratch resistant thanks to a tight weave and easy to vacuum pet hair off of.

Read the original article on Real Simple.