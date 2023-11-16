The Colony Hotel Knows How To Put On A Holiday Spectacular

For more than 75 years, The Colony Hotel has been decking the palms.

A Christmas tree covered in seashells. Tropical cocktails by the pool. Columns swathed in greenery and twinkling lights. White sand underfoot. It’s the holidays (and high season) at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Before even stepping through the grand front doors just a block off Worth Avenue, you sense the merriment in the air—though it’s around 80 degrees. Longtime guest Susan Harrison says of the hotel, “There is always a warmth you feel when you walk in, and it’s beautiful all year. But at Christmas, it really puts on its finery.”

The Colony, which first opened its doors in 1947, has seen it all, from a once-brown facade and emerald green carpeting to the Kennedys and cabaret. While the exterior is now painted Colony Pink (a custom shade by Farrow & Ball that inspired its nickname, Pink Paradise), you’ll still find an eclectic mix of hotel visitors and live music. The original owners intended for it to be a place for their houseguests to stay and for the community to gather year-round, and its mission as the “local’s hotel” remains the same today in many ways. “To me, The Colony represents the best of Palm Beach. It’s comfortable yet elevated, and while many things have changed, it has just gotten better at what it always was,” says Harrison.

Depending on the time of day, the pink shifts, reflecting all the shades found in a flamingo's wing. "She's been many colors in her life and will probably be many more, but for now, she's our Pink Paradise," says Sarah.

For Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall, who bought The Colony in December 2016, their history and memories with the hotel long predate their ownership. “My family has been involved with The Colony since 1970, when my father-in-law purchased it and kept an apartment there until his passing even after he wasn’t in ownership,” says Sarah. “My husband grew up coming here, so when we met, it immediately became a fixture of my life.” What started at the behest of her father-in-law, who wanted the historic landmark back in the family, has become a personal mission: to maintain The Colony’s traditional elements while adding modern touches and unexpected moments.

As the second generation of the family in ownership, the Wetenhalls are intentional about upholding the legacy they’re a part of and fondly refer to the building as “she.” Sarah says, “We are stewards of something larger than us—she came before and will live after. We are just a small part of The Colony’s story; she belongs to the community, to Palm Beach.”



Bend Traditions....Just a Bit

Much like Palm Beach, a small town with a big personality, the hotel with 93 rooms and villas strikes a balance between the past and present. Working alongside Mimi Maddock McMakin (the principal designer and founder of Kemble Interiors) as well as with the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, the new owners took great care to preserve the history and memories within. Starting with the ballroom and ending with the guest spaces, they tackled one area at a time. “Throughout the renovation, we were mindful to retain the essence of The Colony Hotel,” says McMakin. “The layout has pretty much stayed the same. We just modernized it so it’s comfortable for discerning guests but still lets them feel as if they’ve been transported back to the forties. We’re using rattan, cane, wicker, and pretty florals endemic to the relaxed style of Palm Beach.”

“Here in Palm Beach, there is no shortage of inspiration. You just have to open your eyes and take a walk,” recalls Sarah of how the wallpaper got started. “I love learning about history to gain a sense of place, so I began going through archival photos, which is where I found a picture of the original lobby.” The Colony first opened with black terrazzo floors, which were reinstalled, and had a small mural behind the front desk titled The Early Days in Palm Beach. Sarah says, “That’s when it clicked, and I had a vision of a floor-to-ceiling scene that’s representative of the whole island.”

The elaborate design makes you pause to take in every detail. The pink background is full of native plants, flamingos and cougars wearing jewelry, parrots with nests of Easter eggs, fish with wings, monkeys (inspired by Johnnie Brown, the hotel’s mascot), and local architecture—from trellis gates and fountains around town to the iconic Worth Avenue clock tower. Hidden within the flora and fauna are nods to the Wetenhall family. “We had the pleasure of sneaking in little secrets that are special to us—the anniversary date for my husband and me; the year the hotel was built; my father-in-law with his pets; and our dog, Palmer,” she says.

Sprinkled throughout the cheerful building, you’ll also find a sea grape motif, which was based on a drawing by Zinnia, one of McMakin’s grandchildren. “Sea grapes are native to the island, and you see them everywhere, so that really spoke to The Colony’s singular past in a special way,” explains Sarah.

Get Inspired by Old Florida

A big part of Sarah’s vision for the future of The Colony was transforming the lobby (a space visitors must pass through to get anywhere in the hotel) into an inviting living room. Instead of just serving as a place to check in and out, it’s a spot to gather, see friends, and have a cocktail or coffee. On most evenings, you’ll find a guitarist playing live music, continuing a tradition that stems from the big band era when there was dancing during dinner. But visually, this grand welcome begins with the custom hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper that carries you throughout the hotel so you feel as though you’re living in its heart at all times.

The Colony's official mascot, a monkey named Johnnie Brown, is shown in this wallpaper. He was a former pet of the late Addison Mizner, an architect who greatly influenced the look of Palm Beach.

Delight in the Details

Thoughtful attention also extends to the outdoor spaces. The Kemble team of Cece Bowman and Mackenzie Hodgson found one-of-a-kind vintage ceramic garden seats, with designs including a stack of books and an elephant, to use in lieu of traditional end tables by the lounge chairs around the pool. “One of the success stories of this hotel is that Sarah shares special items with her guests, which makes The Colony unique and takes away the feeling of a commercial space,” says McMakin.

The pool, which is shaped like the state of Florida, hasn’t changed since the early days, but the outdoor dining space has been reinvented a bit. At the end of 2019, Swifty’s, a legendary New York City restaurant known for its famous clientele, came to The Colony as a pop-up. When the hotel reopened at the end of 2020, the eatery moved outside. These areas have always had a casual, European-style atmosphere. You’ll likely encounter sunbathers and swimmers alongside people eating meals, and no one bats an eye. “It gives the flavor that you are a guest at a private home enjoying a party,” says McMakin.

Make it Beachy and Bright

Something’s always happening at “the club without dues,” whether it’s family-friendly Monday-night trivia, Sunday-night bingo, or a DJ set by the pool. But December is when the celebrations kick into high gear and the decor is on full display. “The power of Palm Beach at Christmas is not something to be messed with,” says Sarah, who hasn’t missed one at The Colony since 1999.

While there’s always been a beautiful tree, don’t expect to find the classic red and green. Instead, the hotel partnered with designer Aerin Lauder to create a brand new look for the season. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding environment, Lauder says she worked with “a refreshing color palette to fit the atmosphere and add a lively holiday spirit.” The tree is adorned with playful accents, including real and ceramic shells, coral fans, ceramic birds, and glass ornaments, plus a seashell topper and a palm-embroidered tree skirt and garland.

Over 30 dozen ornaments, primarily from Aerin and D.Stevens, accent the lobby tree.

The main attraction is the living room’s spectacular 12-foot-tall tree, but subtle trimmings are woven throughout—garland wrapped columns, oversize wreaths on the larger-than-life front doors, sparkling ornaments illuminating Swifty’s hanging garden, and palm trees twirled up with shimmering lights. “There’s no shortage of celebrations here. This place makes you feel like it’s your second home from the moment you arrive,” says Harrison.

Seaside Sparkle: Lauder’s Tree-Trimming Tips

Pick a pallet: “From the beautiful shade of pink painted on the exterior to the lobby’s de Gournay wallpaper, everywhere you look there are touches of color and tropical accents, so I wanted the tree to reflect that.”

Tell a tale: “My favorite trees always have a story. They should be filled with layers of memories and meaningful objects.”

Branch out: “I’m always inspired by nature, and I felt like there was something really magical about having a tree with real elements, so there are starfish and a combination of found and ceramic shells plus coral fans, bird ornaments, and glass balls in green and coral shades.”

