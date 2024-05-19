These college offer over-the-top amenities | College Connection

College life, at a vast majority of schools, has become increasingly luxurious over the years as students seek, and are granted, an array of amenities.

At most schools, a rotating buffet of food to meet a variety of culinary and dietary preferences is offered daily. To help students keep healthy and stay in shape, state-of-the art fitness centers grace most campuses. Libraries, with different floors for different purposes (quiet study, group meetings, etc.) are open for up to 24 hours a day. Medical facilities, for when students fall ill, often provide care that supersedes what students are accustomed to getting at home.

Then, there are the more specialized amenities – some academic and some social – to which specific students are drawn.

Students majoring in nuclear engineering would do well to choose a school with its own nuclear reactor right on campus. This opportunity is presented to students at MIT, North Carolina State University, Ohio State University, Penn State University, Purdue University, RPI, University of Maryland, University of Florida, and more.

Students engaged in the world of finance might be impressed by “trading floors” hosted by Bentley University, Babson College, Ithaca College, St. Joseph’s University, and a multitude of other business schools.

Students who worry about doing mundane chores, such as laundry, may want to check out Rice University where students can have all their laundry picked up, washed, dried and folded without leaving the comfort of their dorm room. The system, called Owl Laundry, provides students with bacterial-resistant bags with attached barcodes that lets them track their laundry’s progress via a phone app.

Students who seek a cultural atmosphere for their college days may be attracted to NYU. This university offers students access to some of the best cultural centers in the world, many of which are free of charge. Through the school's Museum Gateway Program, students can gain free entry to 12 top-tier New York museums including The New Museum, The Frick Collection, and the Museum of Modern Art, just by flashing their ID card.

Students passionate about skiing may want to attend a college with its own ski slope. Michigan Technology University hosts Mont Ripley with 24 trails and 33 terrain parks. On the East Coast, the Ivy League’s Dartmouth College maintains its own ski resort of more than 100 acres. As Hanover, New Hampshire averages 68 inches of snow annually, students have plenty of opportunities to enjoy this amenity.

Once students identify their best-fit college based on academics and the amenities most important to them, there’s little chance that they will be homesick for long.

