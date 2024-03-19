College Basketball Stars Front New Skims’ Men’s Terry Collection Campaign

Skims is celebrating March Madness with a little help from college basketball stars Caleb Love (Arizona), Donovan Clingan (UConn), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Jared McCain (Duke), Robert Dillingham (Kentucky) and Paxson Wojcik (UNC). Skims’ March All-Star team fronts the brand’s latest men’s campaign, modeling a new line of Terry hoodies, shorts and sweatpants.

“An integral part of our brand DNA is authentically connecting Skims to moments in culture, and we always strive to position ourselves where it makes sense, whether it’s fashion, film or, in this instance, sports,” said Skims cofounder and chief executive officer Jens Grede in a statement. “March is the most exciting and unpredictable month in college basketball, and millions of fans are tapped into the news, players and games now more than ever. Expanding upon our partnership with the NBA and establishing a Skims March All Star team for college players is an unexpected yet timely approach to further connect with the next-generation of basketball fans.”

Skims announced its partnership with the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball last fall.

“I am incredibly proud of Skims’ partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims growing influence on culture,” cofounder Kim Kardashian said at the time. “Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

Featuring four neutral colorways and a relaxed fit, Skims’ Terry collection is available to purchase online exclusively at skims.com starting Thursday at 9 a.m. PT.

Since launching in October 2023, Skims has created viral campaigns for its range of men’s underwear, loungewear and clothing. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes starred in Skims’ holiday campaign alongside his wife, Brittany, while Usher debuted a special edition of his latest album, “Coming Home,” in tandem with his Skims campaign launch last month.

