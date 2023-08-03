Collector Chara Shreyer’s $8.2 Million ‘Art House’ in San Francisco Is Like Living in a Gallery

Almost six months after she passed away from cancer at age 75, the longtime Marin County residence of venerable art collector and philanthropist Chara Schreyer has popped up for sale, asking a brush stroke over $8.2 million. Resting in the desirable Belvedere enclave of Tiburon, just across the Golden Gate Bridge, the sleek architectural-style digs come complete with picturesque views overlooking the Tiburon Peninsula, San Francisco Bay and Sausalito.

Originally acquired by Schreyer and her then-husband Gary Schreyer in the late 1970s — and subsequently customized to her tastes by interior designer Gary Hutton — the three-story structure is known as the “Art House,” and has six bedrooms and a matching number of baths in a little more than 8,100 square feet of gallery-like living space boasting high ceilings and a striking spiral staircase holding court in the slate-covered foyer. A freestanding art studio also is whimsically framed by a half-pair of gigantic red eyeglasses, with the other portion on exhibit at her home in Los Angeles.

More from Robb Report

A freestanding art studio wears a half-pair of eyeglasses.

Highlights include a soaring living room with French doors spilling out to the leafy grounds and an adjacent family room warmed by a fireplace. There’s also an office, a lofty game lounge, wood-clad library with built-in banquette seating and window-lined dining room that connects via a butler’s pantry to the gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with granite countertops, a center island sporting dual sinks, top-tier Bosch, Dacor, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and a cozy fireside breakfast nook.

An upstairs master retreat features a fireplace donning a marble surround, private balcony, walk-in closet and luxe bath spotlighted by a shower equipped with a large pivoting steel door, while a lower level leading to the attached three-car garage is decked out with a recreation/media room, gym, full bath with a steam shower and wine cellar. Outdoors, the sculpture-laced grounds span almost an acre, and host meandering pathways and an expansive terrace ideal for al fresco entertaining with a built-in barbecue setup, as well as a sunny site primed for a pool.

Story continues

A fireside master retreat overlooks stunning San Francisco Bay vistas.

Revered as one of the world’s foremost collectors of modern and contemporary art created by the likes of Marcel Duchamp, Mark Bradford, Georgia O’Keeffe and Andy Warhol, Schreyer served on the boards of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and Museum of Contemporary Art and Hammer Museum in L.A. The German-born daughter of Holocaust survivors, she also was an avid supporter of the Contemporary Jewish Museum, where she was instrumental in the Daniel Libeskind-designed expansion in 2008.

In addition to the Tiburon home, which is listed by Shana Rohde-Lynch of Compass, Schreyer’s estate still maintains four additional California properties, including the aforementioned L.A. spread currently on the market with Ginger Glass of Compass for $13.5 million.

Click here for more photos of Chara Schreyer’s Bay Area “Art House.”

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.