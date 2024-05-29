How to Collect Sperm for a Semen Analysis Test

If you experience performance anxiety during fertility testing or treatment, you're not alone. Here is how to cope and successfully collect a specimen.

If you need to do semen analysis, you may wonder how to eject sperm for the test. It's common to have anxiety about this process. For some people, knowing they have to produce a sample for semen analysis or fertility treatment may lead to the inability to ejaculate. There are many things that can contribute to this type of performance anxiety around producing semen for a sample.

Fortunately, there are ways to overcome your stress and anxiety and still eject sperm for testing or treatment. Relaxation techniques, producing the sample at home, using sex toys, using a semen collection condom, or having surgical sperm retrieval are among your options. Here is what you need to know about collecting a sperm sample for a semen analysis test.

How Sperm Samples Are Typically Collected

Typically, semen samples are produced and collected at the fertility clinic in a room set aside for this purpose. The person giving the sample will be provided a sterile collection cup to collect the specimen in private.

While a good clinic will do its best to provide a sense of privacy, it is not a familiar place like your home. There may be some inspirational magazines or videos provided, but the atmosphere is often far from comfortable or romantic.

Plus, you may experience anxiety about being evaluated and worry about a treatment cycle working. It can be difficult to experience infertility, especially when a couple has been unable to get pregnant without assistance. Many people find it uncomfortable to self-stimulate at a clinic.



How To Prepare To Provide a Sample

If a health care provider has asked you to provide a semen sample, they will likely give you a list of guidelines to follow prior to the collection. In order to get the most accurate results, it's important that you follow these instructions to the best of your ability.

For instance, they may ask you to avoid ejaculating for three to seven days prior to the test. This means abstaining from sexual activity that results in ejaculation, including masturbation. They may also ask you to avoid caffeine, alcohol, and drugs prior to the test. You also should talk to your provider about any supplements or medications you are taking.

Because the composition of your semen can vary significantly from day to day, your health care provider may request two or three semen samples over the course of several days for more accurate analysis. If your stress level is particularly high on the day of collection, you may want to try using relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation. Anything you can do to relax prior to giving your sample can help you manage your stress and get through the process.







Tip

It's important to note that while stress can impact the ease with which you can eject sperm for the test, research suggests that perceived stress doesn't impact sperm volume, concentration, and count.







Tips for Semen Sample Collection

If you are undergoing fertility testing or treatment and are struggling to produce a semen sample at a clinic, there are options and other alternatives available to you. Here are some tips.

Use an approved lubricant

Typically, you'll be asked to avoid all lubricants when producing a semen sample. This is because some lubricants may harm sperm, even those that aren't spermicidal. But there are sperm-friendly lubricants that are approved for fertility purposes. Talk to your health care provider or fertility clinic about what lubricant options you have to make semen collection more comfortable.



Use a sex toy

Another option is to use a sex toy or vibrator to help with stimulation. You may bring a battery-operated sex toy to the clinic, but consider practicing at home first if you have never tried it before. Just remember to abstain from ejaculating a few days before your analysis.



Use a collection condom

One option that may actually produce a better semen sample than self-stimulation is using a specialized collection condom. Note that you can not use a regular condom, which can damage sperm even if it doesn't contain spermicide. Condoms designed specifically for fertility testing and treatment allow semen to be collected via intercourse to maintain sperm viability and motility.



The semen is then taken from the collection condom, and prepared or analyzed in the clinic. Studies have shown that sperm counts collected in this way tend to be higher than when collected via self-stimulation.

In order to use a collection condom, you will either need to deliver your sample to your clinic or a nearby lab within one hour. These condoms—and approved lubricant, if using—may be purchased directly from your fertility clinic, or you can order them online ahead of time.







Tip

Consider purchasing more than one collection condom so you can practice using them before the "big day."







Freeze a sample

If you're collecting a semen sample for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) or intrauterine insemination (IUI) and you have concerns about being able to produce a fresh sample on the scheduled treatment day, you can ask your fertility clinic about freezing a sample beforehand. Some clinics will agree to allow frozen samples as backup, in case you don't produce a fresh semen sample the day of.

For freezing, you need to have infectious disease blood test results (syphilis, HIV, hepatitis C, and hepatitis B) on file within a year of specimen collection. Both the collection and bloodwork need to be planned in advance, so make sure to plan ahead. This is usually not something that can be arranged at the last minute.



Ask About Home Collection or Surgical Sperm Retrieval

Producing a semen sample at home may be much easier than at a health care provider's office. Whether or not this is an option for you will depend on your provider's protocols and your proximity to the clinic. The clinic will need to provide a sterile cup ahead of time. The sample should be kept at body temperature and delivered to the provider's office within an hour of collection.

If your clinic is far away, it might be possible to bring your sample to a lab that's closer to home. Or, for a longer treatment cycle, you may consider renting a room in a hotel nearby.

If you cannot produce a semen sample through ejaculation, there is an alternative: surgical sperm retrieval. This option is typically reserved for people who can't ejaculate for medical reasons, or for those whose semen has zero sperm count.

That said, surgical sperm retrieval can be used in cases of anxiety-related ejaculation difficulty as well. Your health care provider will administer local anesthetic and may also offer a sedative or light general anesthesia.









Types of Sperm Retrieval

There are three kinds of sperm retrieval. These include:

Percutaneous epididymal sperm aspiration (PESA)

Needle aspiration biopsy (NAB)

Testicular sperm extraction (TESE)







Difficulty ejaculating for fertility testing and treatment is common. There's no need to feel ashamed or embarrassed. If you suspect that you are going to struggle with producing a semen sample or you find that you're experiencing trouble, talk to your health care provider. They can help you find a solution.

