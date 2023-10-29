This 'very effective' Colgate teeth whitening pen works while you sleep — and it's down to $20

What is it?

Coffee, red wine, orange juice — all delicious, yet all can also take the sparkle out of your smile. While professional whitening treatments can turn back the clock, they can also cost hundreds of dollars and require going to an office. Whitening strips also work — they’re a fraction of the price and can be done at home, after all — but what if you don’t have the hour to spare? The Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen is designed to be used right before bed, and it works while you sleep to slough away years of stains. Score it on sale for $20 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

Having your teeth whitened professionally just once can cost a pretty penny, whereas you'll get 35 nightly treatments out of this $20 pen — a price we haven't seen since Prime Day. And, since time is money, the fact that it'll do the job while you're asleep is the cherry on top!

Why do I need this?

The potent formula, made with 3% hydrogen peroxide, is vegan-, sugar- and gluten-free. It creates a film on your teeth while you count sheep, which you can then brush away in the morning. It’s so easy to apply, too — just dry your teeth, click the pen to deposit the product onto the brush and coat your chompers. No need to fiddle around with messy white strips or take time out of your busy schedule to apply.

Go ahead, you can say, "cheese!" (Amazon)

What reviewers say

The pen has nearly 25,000 perfect five-star ratings. Shoppers love how much easier (and less expensive) it is compared to traditional whitening strips.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

One wrote: “I could never use those whitening strips for more than a day because of sensitivity. This product gives me little to no sensitivity, and I saw a difference in my teeth after the first use!”

Despite the powerful formula, it’s still incredibly gentle on your teeth. “Absolutely amazing," raved another five-star reviewer. "I’ve only used the teeth whitening overnight stick three times and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain but this hasn’t affected my pain at all.”

This pen is so easy to use. (Amazon)

Even dentists notice a difference! “You can most certainly see the results working,” shared one shopper. “My dentist noted how much whiter my teeth were when I went in for a cleaning!”

Another chimed in: “I never thought I’d write a review on toothpaste but this stuff is THAT amazing. I’ve always used Crest my whole life because I thought it was the best. I’ve been missing out. My dental hygienist recommended this to me and I’m obsessed. Not only did it actually whiten my teeth, but the hydrogen peroxide got rid of my tonsil stones I had (I know...). I’ve tried whitening trays, scrubs and even charcoal powder, but nothing whitens my teeth as well as this stuff! My breath is fresh and the taste is perfect.”

"I found this product easy to use and very effective," shared a final fan. "After the first use, I could see a difference, and after several uses my teeth were noticeably whiter. It even whitened my teeth where my gums had receded. ... The only small negative to this product is that it can be a bit difficult to tell when there is adequate gel on the brush, and to see whether a particular tooth has been perfectly covered. These are not deal-breakers for me, and I will be continuing to use this product."

And to complete your oral care collection, Amazon shoppers also love this affordable Bitvae Electric Toothbrush.

"I love this dang toothbrush,"revealed a happy reviewer. "In one single session, my teeth are at least three shades lighter and it completely removed the yellowing that I couldn't get rid of between my teeth, no matter how aggressively I would brush. With that much cleaning, I expected some sensitivity but I ate crushed ice about an hour after brushing and there was no sensitivity at all!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Beakey Makeup Sponge Set, 5-Pack $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $115 $134 Save $19 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift $15 $33 Save $18 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $15 $22 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask $10 $25 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $60 $110 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen, 2-Pack $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Style

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra $15 $39 Save $24 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean $10 $48 Save $38 See at Amazon

Warner's Play It Cool Wireless Bra $20 $44 Save $24 See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoehorn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Leggings $15 $18 Save $3 See at Amazon

Anrabess Open-Front Long Cardigan $40 $67 Save $27 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $29 $48 Save $19 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waisted Briefs, 5-Pack $25 $41 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie $35 $44 Save $9 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon