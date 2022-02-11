Cole Sprouse is ‘husband material’ in new chest-baring campaign

Cole Sprouse went back to blonde for a new campaign with Versace in which the actor is also showing off his bare chest.

The 29-year-old Disney channel alum is looking all grown up in the latest photos he shared to his Instagram for a partnership with the Italian brand. And although it seems like a side of Sprouse that we haven't seen before, he told Highsnobriety that he felt at home in the Versace pieces.