Run, don't walk! These cute and comfy Cole Haan sneakers are 60% off: 'Zero break-in necessary'

What is it?

There's the old saying about not wearing white after Labor Day, but just like Crystal Pepsi and that green ketchup from Heinz, we think this outdated fashion law needs to be retired. Case in point: There are few pairs of shoes as versatile as a pair of white tennies, like the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers. These comfy kicks can be worn with everything from jeans to dresses and skirts, and absolutely belong in your wardrobe this fall — especially because they're currently up to 62% off at Amazon! Be sure to check out the other styles on sale, too.

Why is it a good deal?

If it's comfortable yet stylish shoes you're looking for, Cole Haan won't lead you astray. Their shoes are constructed from durable materials designed to last many steps and keep your feet happy (these sneakers are made of leather). That said, the well-respected brand's footwear can cost a pretty penny — understandable, given the quality. So when their shoes are on sale (for over 60% off, no less!), our ears perk up. These sneakers in particular can be worn with just about anything in your closet, so you're really getting your money's worth. Just note that pricing will vary depending on color and size, though the most popular black and white styles are at least 40% off.

Why do I need this?

Everyone should have a walking shoe they can reach for on the daily — and if it happens to be cute, easy to dress up or down and doesn't make you want to rip them off and throw them across the room after a few hours, even better.

Cole Haan's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers fit the bill with their classic design that would look equally as chic with workout leggings as it would with a maxi skirt. Available in 15 different styles — from neutrals to metallics and prints — you're sure to find one that suits your aesthetic, though you can't go wrong with a crisp white pair.

Looks aside, these comfy kicks were also made for walkin' thanks to their comfort footbed, which provides a cushy landing pad for your dogs. Plus, their lightweight design will put some pep in your step while rubber outsole pods offer extra traction and stability. According to some wearers, you won't even need to break them in!

A Cole Haan sale?! You'll 'kick' yourself if you miss this one. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 2,600 Amazon customers are loving their Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers — so much so, they gave them a perfect rating.

"I bought these shoes for a three-week trip to Europe," shared one jetsetter. "They look adorable with dresses and shorts. There was absolutely zero break-in necessary. I didn’t get a single blister, and my feet didn’t hurt. I walked 25k steps in one day in Paris! I don’t write reviews often, but I felt like I should pay it forward. They are true to size and have enough support for my high arches."

"Love, love, love these sneakers," gushed another happy shopper. "Super cute with everything. Lightweight and very comfortable. Because they are lace-ups, they can be adjusted to accommodate my weird left foot. Maybe because they are so light, my ankle/arch doesn’t seem to hurt like they do after wearing my Nikes. Wore them through a muddy field at a concert and they cleaned up great."

"These shoes are made of soft, good quality leather that molds to your feet as you wear them," wrote a final fan. "I have had rheumatoid arthritis since I was 38 years old and I am now 75. The disease has caused so much damage to my feet that several surgeries were required to help relieve the pain and correct some of the deformities ... These Cole Haan sneakers fit the bill perfectly for me! ... They fit me perfectly without pinching, rubbing or hurting anywhere."

And don't forget to check out the other styles from Amazon's Cole Haan shoe sale, including these comfy loafers:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

