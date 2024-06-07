Cole Chevy Mountain Festival prepares for the weekend

Jun. 7—bluefield

Ablue sky was greeting festival goers Thursday as the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival prepared for that day and for a Friday and Saturday offering sunny skies.

The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival along Stadium Drive in Bluefield concludes Sunday with a fireworks show scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. forecasted sunny skies today with a high of 71 degrees and mostly sunny skies Saturday with a high of 75 degrees.

Rides at the James H. Drew Carnival were starting up and vendors were getting ready Thursday as the sun started shining. People were waiting already for tickets to go on sale and some visitors were exploring the midway or visiting the sea lions at the Sea Lion Splash show. At the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias RV quarters on the midway, president and CEO Jeff Disibbio said that attendance was good and the festival had a big opening last weekend.

A special event offered Wednesday, a Quiet Carnival for people who could have problems with the loud noises and flashing lights of a regular carnival, had good attendance despite a rainy forecast, he said. This year's Quiet Carnival sponsors included Southern Highlands, Alorica, MEFCOR Outdoors, First Community Bank, the town of Bluefield, Va., Summit Community Bank and the city of Bluefield.

"We've had a very successfully opening five days. The rain dampened the spirits for a little while, but it certainly didn't dampen the spirits of the kids who were here for the Quiet Carnival," Disibbio said. "The ones who were able to attend had a fantastic time. We got a number of compliments, so we're very happy with that. It only rained a little while but it cleared back up and at the end of the evening we had a decent crowd."

While rain fell Thursday, it will not look like an issue for today and Saturday. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg,Va. predicted about a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday.

"The forecast is going to show that we're not going to have anything else — cross our fingers, knock on wood — should have good weather for the remainder of the weekend," he said. "So we're hoping it holds out like this, but we had a fantastic opening weekend. We had a lot of people who came out. It was literally shoulder-to-shoulder here for the first couple of days, so we're happy we've been able to provide such a service to the community."

Today's Cole Chevy Mountain Festival includes the Steamers Thrill Show at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sea Lion Splash at 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.; the Stone Age Show at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Rock-It the Robot at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

This year's sponsors include Cole Chevy, Lawrence Brothers, Integrity Air and the James H. Drew Exposition.

A pickle ball tournament scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday will not be held due to lack of entries, Disibbio said.

