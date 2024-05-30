Cole Chevy Mountain Festival gets underway Friday

May 30—bluefield

Carnival rides were going up, vendors were getting ready and shows were being prepared Wednesday in preparation for Friday's opening of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.

The James H. Drew Carnival was setting up its rides and attractions at Stadium Drive in Bluefield while food concessions set up along the festival's midway. In a nearby field, the stage was being prepared for the Sea Lion Splash show.

Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, was at the midway helping with the preparations. The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival runs from Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 9.

"So we're going to kick everything off at four o'clock Friday just like we typically do," Disibbio said. "We're going to go till the following Sunday so we'll have a 10-day event. We have four new rides this year. We've got some great sponsors, of course. Cole Chevy is going to be our title sponsor once again. We're always thankful for their support and their participation."

"We've got a couple of other sponsors this year," he added. "We've got Integrity Air that has come in to sponsor our fireworks."

Additional sponsors this year include James H. Drew with the carnival and Lawrence Brothers, which will be providing Rock-it the Robot. Other sponsors are helping with special events during the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.

"We've had a multitude of people who are sponsoring the Quiet Carnival," Disibbio said.

The Quiet Carnival is a special carnival event for children and other people who might be bothered by the noise and lights of a regular carnival experience. Southern Highlands, Alorica, MEFCOR Outdoors, First Community Bank, the town of Bluefield, Va., Summit Community Bank and the city of Bluefield will be sponsoring this event.

Fireworks will be Sunday, June 9 at 10:30 p.m.

The festival's schedule will be at the Cole Chevy website and the Chamber of the Two Virginias Facebook page, Disibbio said.

Among the variety of events at this year's Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is the Keep #5 Alive Benchpress Combine, a fundraiser for the Lil Tony Foundation which will take place Saturday, June 1 at noon. The Little Roy & Lizzy Show will be Monday, June 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. and APW Wrestling will be Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m. A Pickle Ball Tournament is scheduled for June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mountain Dance Festival sponsored by the Bluefield Area Shag Society will be Saturday, June 1 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and all dancers are welcome at the Herb Sims Recreation Center.

Contact Greg Jordan at

gjordan@bdtonline.com