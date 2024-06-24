Coldwater's Farmers Market opens season at Four Corner Park

COLDWATER — The Farmers Market opened for its 2024 summer season Saturday morning, and on a hot, muggy day, there were a dozen vendors and a steady stream of customers.

For the 10th summer, 20 signed up to sell, but not all were there for the first day because of the heat.

Market manager Kim Kohl and her husband William sell produce from their 40-acre farm near where the Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio state borders meet.

Manager Kim Kohl said more are welcome. "We can always make room," for those selling fruits, vegetables, homemade baked goods, and other products, she said.

Kohl and her husband William, who operates Tri-State Corners Farm in Montgomery, brought fresh beans and lettuce.

The Eicher Family Bakery brought in some produce from their Quincy Township Amish farm.

The Eicher Family Bakery brought in some produce from their Amish farm for sale at Saturday's Farmers Market.

Seffernick Farms, which specializes in pork, poultry, and eggs, also brought in strawberries and some produce.

Kohl said for growers, "Everything's in survival mode right now to keep from dying. But once it starts cooling off, getting around 70 to 80, we'll be getting plenty of crops."

Jessica's Sweet Treats featured strawberry shortcake cupcakes, while Jayne's Pie Pantry had a variety of pies, including ones on sticks.

Jessica Kelley is famous for her cupcakes and other sweets at the Farmers Market.

Union City Rotary brought this year's maple syrup and Houtz Honey processed fresh honey from his hives.

Russell Gates played the melodica and piano for this week's entertainment.

The Farmers Market opens each Saturday through Sept. 14 in the northwest quadrant of Four Corners Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Subscribe Support local news. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Parking is available in the adjacent Randall Plaza parking lot or the city hall lot.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Saturday Coldwater Farmers Market opens season at Four Corner Park