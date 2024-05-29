Coldest places in SWFL: Costco Freezer, Cryotherapy Treatment Rooms and more

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are providing special coverage this week of all things weather in Southwest Florida as a new hurricane season is about to start (June 1).Today, we are bringing you some of the coldest places in SWFL.

1. Costco's Walk-In Freezer

If you have a Costco membership you might bundle up before your bulk shopping trip, casually peeling off layers as you roam the isles.

Social media is littered with threads of chilly tales from the freezer sections at Costco. Users on this Reddit thread joke about Costco being the coldest place on Earth. One user said, "Minnesotans go in here (Costco freezers) to warm up."

The FDA states perishable food must be kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which may call for Floridians to bring out their winter jackets.

We tried to interview a local Costco spokesperson, but the company declined. We did notice in this YouTube video of a giant Costco freezer that the temperature was set at 36.6 degrees!

There are two Costco locations in Lee County and one in Collier.

2. Hertz Arena - Open Skate

Hertz Arena, home of the Florida Everblades minor league hockey team, offers open skate hours on their recreational rinks. The surface of the rinks are kept between 27 and 30 degrees Fahrenheit. The lobby is kept between 35 and 40 degrees.

Open skate is offered Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from various times and prices. Visit their website for times and admission costs.

3. Whole-Body Cryotherapy Treatment Rooms

Whole-body cryotherapy is the exposure of extreme, cold temperatures for short periods of time, according to WebMD. Users spend two-four minutes in the cryotherapy chamber where it reaches temperatures between -200 and -300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cryotherapy is not FDA approved, but has been trending in recent years for its physical and mental benefits.

Collier County is home to US Cryotherapy of Naples. For more information, visit their website.

4. Jimmy P's Butcher Shop & Deli

Jimmy P's Butcher Shop and Deli offers a wide selection of meat from their frigid freezer. They specialize in Wagyu, pork, poultry, lamb, and exotic game meats.

Jimmy P's is located in Bonita Springs and Naples. Both locations are a butcher shop and deli. For more information, visit their website.

Some other Southwest Florida meat markets: Xpress Meat Market (Fort Myers), Mario's Meat Market and Deli (Fort Myers), Pedro's Meat Palace (Lehigh Acres), Pepper's Deli and Butcher (Naples), Imperial Meat (Naples).

5. Fort Myers Rage Room: Just One of Those Dayz

The blistering heat can spike tempers higher than the temperatures in SWFL. Just One of Those Dayz Rage Rooms keep their thermostats around 70 degrees to keep guests cool while they are splattering paint and breaking glass, metal and wood. While rage might warm you up, the room won't.

For more information on Just One of Those Dayz Rage Room, visit their website.

Best of the rest

We know there are other cold places in Southwest Florida. Here are a few more that come to mind:

Movie theaters

Public swimming pools

Swamp walks

Library

Ice cream stores

Flower shops

Shopping malls, including outdoor malls like Miromar Outlets. Have you haver walked by an open door to one of the stores at Miromar? You are guaranteed to get an artic cold blast of air!

