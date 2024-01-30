Cold feet? These water-resistant boots — down to $58 — are 'better and cheaper than Uggs'

It's almost February, but that doesn't mean winter's worst is behind us. In fact, according to the experts, there's more to come — are you prepared? For our money, the perfect cold-weather outfit begins at the feet, and a good pair of boots is worth its weight in gold. Luckily, with Project Cloud Ankle-High Snow Boots, you'll spend much less than gold on these water-resistant kicks: They're a cool $58, down from $65.

Why is this a good deal?

Similar suede winter boots, like the ever-popular Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots, will set you back upwards of $100, $150 or more and don't offer great water resistance — hence the salt and water stains bedecking many a pair of sheepskin shoes this time of year. Comparatively, Project Cloud Ankle-High Snow Boots feature a similar style but more water resistance, along with 100% premium genuine suede. All that for 50% to 60% cheaper than the Uggs? Score. This is also the best price we've seen since early November, so if you're looking to grab a pair to last you the rest of winter, it's time to pounce.

Why do I need these?

Aside from being "better and cheaper than Uggs," the Project Cloud boots have a ton going for them. They're water-resistant, so you won't have to tiptoe through the snow when you're walking in a winter wonderland. They also have nonslip rubber soles to help you keep your balance, even on slippery surfaces.

Along with 100% suede uppers, these boots feature a soft faux-fur lining for extra coziness and warmth. No need to worry about durability, either: They have strong stitching and high-density memory foam padding to keep everything together and comfortable. They're easy to style, with a simple form that pairs well with almost any cold-weather outfit, including your favorite jeans, leggings and joggers. Plus, there are seven colors to choose from — including classic black, chestnut and gray — and all of them are on sale for under $60.

Nothing is worse than wet feet in the winter — so keep yours warm and dry with these comfy boots. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Amazon customers are big fans of these practical kicks.

"These are the perfect shoe," marveled a five-star devotee. "They keep my feet warm, are true-to-size, and the heel doesn’t slip when I walk. I also prefer the minimal platform versus the very high one of other styles ... Very well priced, too, in comparison to Ugg brand."

Wondering how well the water resistance works? Take it from this happy customer: "Have worn them in snow and rain and water didn’t seep through!"

"I LOVE these shoes!" raved this reviewer. "The size chart is accurate. I’m normally a 6.5-7, I ordered a 6 and they fit perfect! With socks these are VERY warm, but still a comfortable temperature without socks." The writer added, "I do agree with other reviews I read that the opening is a little tight when you first put them on, but mine have stretched out over the last few days and are not nearly as tight when putting them on now."

Another shopper agreed: "I love these shoes, they were tight at first when I put them on and got worried they might be too small, but once I wore them for a day and broke them in they fit perfectly. They are super soft and a good material. Very warm."

