Cold feet? Snag some cozy Ugg slippers while they're on sale for Black Friday: 'So soft, so warm'

'Tis the season for cozy house shoes, and if you're still on the lookout for the perfect pair, we're here to tell you your search is over: Behold Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slippers. Lined with cushy wool and faux fur, these will keep even the most shiver-prone feet nice and toasty through the brrr-iest days ahead. Even better, they're on sale right now on Amazon for Black Friday! Bring on winter!

One big reason: Brands as beloved as Ugg don't really need to go on sale — they're sought-after even at full price! With a slew of celeb endorsements (Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Garner are fans!), there's certainly enough demand, so in the rare event that they are discounted, we take notice! And yeah, sure, you can find comfy slippers for under $50, but the fact that these are constructed from quality materials such as suede and wool with rubber soles means they were designed to last many cold seasons. And trust us: Once you realize how dreamy they feel on your feet, you'll never want to take 'em off. Note that Koolaburra by Ugg is the brand's more budget-friendly line, though many reviewers say they don't notice a difference in quality. And right now you can score a pair for as little as $45 — which is the lowest price we've ever seen them!

Unlike sandal-like slippers, these Uggs engulf the entire foot, meaning they're far less likely to fly off while you're scurrying around the house. Plus, those other styles don't offer much warmth for your poor little exposed toes, whereas these provide fluffy wool insulation from your piggies to your heels. Another plus? Their rubber outsoles help prevent slipping on slick floors, and some reviewers even say they wear them outside for quick tasks like checking the mail.

Their moccasin-esque shape is stylish to boot. The tan color is classic, but there are 10 other hues to choose from, ranging from neutrals like black, gray and beige to brights like red, pink and plum. They're available in both regular and wide sizes, from 5 to 12.

Where's the fun of chestnuts roasting on an open fire if your feet are freezing? Get your dogs the wintertime warmth they so richly deserve. (Amazon)

With more than 5,700 perfect ratings, Amazon customers are clearly loving their Ugg slippers.

"I know they are named Uggs, but they should be called Ahhhs," raved a happy shopper. "They are so comfortable, so soft, so warm, so cuddly, I could go on and on."

"I've had these for about a year now, and they're still super comfy," gushed another reviewer. "The fur lining is matted down after daily wear, but the fit isn't compromised because of it. That's really the only sign of wear on them; the tread is still untouched, the leather isn't worn and the threading isn't coming unraveled. I'm highly impressed with these."

"Overall I love these slippers, they are comfortable to wear and keep your feet warm," shared a third wearer. "The only complaint I have is that they do fit a little tighter at the top of the foot." (Psst: This FootMatters Shoe Stretch spray works wonders when it comes to loosening shoes!)

"When I slipped my foot in, I felt I had stepped on a comfortable cloud," wrote a final fan. "The heavy-duty rubber sole looks sturdy, and I should be able to wear these outside. I love them."

