Coffee table decor ideas – 16 creative ways to bring style to your space
Originally published on Real Homes
1 / 17
Coffee tables are the hub of your living room, so give them the style points they deserve with these simple ideas
Coffee tables are the hub of your living room, so give them the style points they deserve with these simple ideas
If you like to decorate for fall, you need these. The post TikTok loves decorating for fall with these cute pumpkin pillows, and you can get them on Amazon for less than $40 appeared first on In The Know.
Google is facing class-action style litigation in the Netherlands which accuses the adtech giant of breaching European privacy laws. It's demanding Google stops tracking and profiling consumers and is also seeking compensation for what it dubs "large-scale privacy violations" of the European Union's data protection regime. The representative action is being brought by two not-for-profits: The Foundation for the Protection of Privacy Interests (FPPI) and the Dutch Consumers' Association (aka Consumentenbond).
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller debuts the 2023 edition of Fact or Fluke!
Moto Guzzi reveals Corsa version of the V7 motorcycle. It gets a number of new parts for a retro racing bike look.
Virtual private networks (VPNs) continue to increase in popularity, and one of the most famous services is offering one heck of a deal to entice new customers. NordVPN is selling two-year subscription plans for up to 68 percent off, depending on which tier you go with. You also get three free months of service when you sign up, which is never a bad thing.
It's the best way to make sure your phone, computer and other tech accessories are always charged. The post 5 small power strips you’ll love if you’re always running out of outlets in your dorm room or apartment appeared first on In The Know.
Lyft's Women+ Connect feature gives women and nonbinary drivers the option to match with women and nonbinary riders more often. The initiative is designed to bolster safety and encourage more women to sign up as drivers.
The Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+ are already discounted.
Instacart is set to go public later this month at a sharp discount to its 2021 valuation. The lesson to other peers planning public debuts? Do it earlier.