Coffee table decor ideas – 16 creative ways to bring style to your space

Coffee table decor is an essential part of any living room scheme. As the center of your room, coffee tables are the beating heart of your space. Housing everything from afternoon cups of tea and biscuits, to late-night glasses of red wine and cheese, coffee tables play host to many an occasion.

And while we, of course, love decorating our walls and fireplaces, your coffee table is ultimately the area you're going to use and look at most. When you and your friends and family are sitting on the sofa, it's the coffee table that's in your immediate sightline, so we say it needs some extra care and attention.

Consider dressing your coffee table in a similar way you would your fireplace or open shelves. Assuming you've already found the best coffee table for your space, begin by deciding how you want your coffee table to function. Do you want it to be predominantly decorative? Do you want extra storage on your coffee table? Do you want to create a statement or keep things pared back?

Whatever living room you've gone for, ensure your coffee table decor ideas match up and accentuates the scheme. As a general rule when choosing accessories for your coffee table, round items work on round tables and square items work on square tables – a clever top tip to get you started.

By Sophie Warren-Smith, Amelia Smith