A new coffee shop is serving up drinks in Tega Cay, with breakfast, pastries coming soon

The smell of fresh coffee and baked goods fuse with a lively, chatty atmosphere at Tega Cay Coffee Co. in Tega Cay, midway through its week-long soft opening.

Store owner Brian Bourgal, a Long Island, New York, native who also spent time in Southern California, was used to having a wide array of coffee shops on every corner. Bourgal didn’t see much of the same when he settled in Tega Cay in 2017.

“When I moved here, I noticed that we really didn’t have too much of an option, so that’s where the idea (for a coffee shop) sprouted from,” the 33-year-old said. “I liked the business end of it, but I also liked the coffee end of it, as well, and knowing about the coffee.”

Bourgal still works full time for a global shipping company, but the coffee shop allows him to fulfill his passion of doing things for himself.

The origins

Tega Cay Coffee Co. originally started in 2020 as a coffee cart that would pop up at outdoor events and do home deliveries.

In 2021, the company transitioned into a trailer and set up in the Fort Mill/Tega Cay area, traveling to different neighborhoods and markets as a mobile coffee shop.

Now, the restaurant has grown into its first brick-and-mortar location.

“It feels good to be open,” Bourgal said. “It took us a little while. ... We operated the trailer for about three years, and then we decided the time was right to take the step up into the shop. We’re really happy about it. It was a decent amount of work to get here, but we’re here now.”

What’s next?

Bourgal’s main focus at the moment is getting the coffee shop up to speed. The restaurant is still getting its equipment set up for the grand opening on June 1.

Tega Cay Coffee Co. offers coffee with a variety of flavor and milk options along with chai lattes, signature drinks and non-caffeinated options like refreshers, steamers and hot chocolate. Bourgal said the storefront will also give him the room to try different teas and juices that will do well for the summer time.

After that, the restaurant will look at expanding its food options.

“What I’m looking forward to in the next three months is definitely rolling out that food menu,” Bourgal said.

“I think we’re going to have something truly unique with breakfast burritos. We’re going to have your classic bacon, sausage, diced potatoes, red onions, hashbrowns, all things like that. Then, we’re really going to hang our hat on the fact that we’re going to have an in-house baker, who is excellent at what she does. She’s going to be working in our kitchen, making sure Tega Cay and the Fort Mill area has truly fresh, baked-that-day pastries.”

Along with that, Bourgal said he also wants to sell bagels.

Tega Cay Coffee Co. will be hosting its soft opening until May 31 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Starting June 1, the shop will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 1177 Stonecrest Blvd, Suite 104, Tega Cay, SC, 29708

Menu

Cuisine: Coffee shop, breakfast, pastries

Instagram: @tegacaycoffeeco