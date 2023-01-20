Cold coffee that's not cold brew? Not a chance! This mug warmer is just $19

Unless it's specifically meant to be cold brew, cold coffee can take a hike. Few things in life are worse than reaching for a cup of joe and taking a sip of "no," but with this coffee mug warmer, those worries are a thing of the past. All you have to do is put your mug on the pad and it'll keep it at a perfectly drinkable 131 degrees. Best of all? It's just $19 at Amazon, down from its usual price of $30.

Amazon Coffee Mug Warmer $19 $30 Save $11 Don't let falling temperatures bully you into rushing through your morning coffee. This mug warmer will keep it at a just-right temperature. $19 at Amazon

The cool thing about this warmer is that it uses a "gravity induction switch." That's a fancy way of saying that it turns on automatically when it detects weight. (Make sure to use a mug, though! Some users said a teacup wasn't heavy enough to trigger it.) Conversely, it'll automatically turn off when the mug is removed.

"This was a gift for my husband, who works at home. He often gets sidetracked working, then finds his coffee cold. Not anymore with this warmer! He’s thrilled to not have to microwave his coffee, and wonders why he hadn’t thought of getting one before," said one customer. Truth be told, me too — I sometimes forget to drink when I get focused on work!

Real talk: Coffee's too important to let it go to waste. Here's how to prevent that. (Photo: Amazon)

Another plus? At just 5.5 inches across, it won't take up a lot of space on your desk. Just plug it in and let it go to work! Whether you want to fill your mug with the finest Sumatran blend you can get your hands on or you shell out for Kopi Iuwak, it will stay warm and enjoyable for a long time.

"This is an excellent coffee warmer. Just put the cup on the warmer and it automatically turns on. Keeps my coffee at a perfect drinkable temperature," said one satisfied sipper. "This was a very good purchase. I’ve had it for a month and it’s been perfect. Very satisfied."

The coffee warmer is durable too! Just check out what this user said. "I generally wait at least six months to a year to write reviews because it never fails: The second you write one, something goes wrong. I've had this warmer for over a year now, and I can honestly say I LOVE IT! I love that I don't have to push a button or move a switch. It's ON when I put my mug on it and it's OFF when I remove my mug. It keeps my coffee piping hot all day! After one year I still highly recommend this warmer."

Sound interesting? It's on sale right now, and it'll revolutionize your morning routine.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

