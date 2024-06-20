Get a coffee and help your community on Dunkin’ Ice Coffee Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Iced coffee lovers can soon enjoy a sip of the cold beverage, knowing they are positively impacting the community.

Africanized honeybees found in Alabama; residents urged to report ‘suspicious bee activity’

This comes as Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day returns tomorrow, Thursday, June 20, according to a news release from the company.

What is Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day?

According to Dunkin’s website, the day when iced coffee can make a difference happens once a year.

It works by raising funds for Children’s Hospitals.

Perfect Match: Southern Alabama bride gives groom her kidney

On Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation which “provides grants to hundreds of nonprofits – big and small – making a difference in the lives of kids battling hunger or illness across the country.”

“With 100 percent of funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day going towards grants for programming at children’s hospitals nationwide, the money raised in each community will help hospitals expand their positive impact,” the company release said.

Dunkin’ locations

To find the nearest location to participate in Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day, visit the Find Your Dunkin’ website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.