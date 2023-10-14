Coffee Is The Flavorful Boost That'll Wake Up Your Staple Waffles

Coffee and breakfast foods go hand in hand — is your breakfast meal even complete without a cup of coffee to go with it? With this in mind, it makes sense to take it one step further and integrate coffee directly into your favorite breakfast food, and the ideal breakfast food to do this with is waffles.

If you'd like to give your waffles a flavorful coffee boost, all you need to do is follow the waffle batter recipe as is and add one tablespoon of brewed coffee to your waffle batter — or, if you'd like an even stronger coffee taste, you can add even more. This can all be whipped up in just 20 minutes.

Additionally, adding brewed coffee is not your only option to get that coffee flavor in your waffles. If you're more of an espresso drinker, you could opt for adding one or two shots of espresso into your waffle batter. Or, if you don't want to brew up coffee or pour espresso shots, you can invest in instant espresso powder or instant coffee; similarly, you would add at least one tablespoon of either powder to achieve that delicious coffee taste infused into the waffles — all the benefits of the original idea but without the extra step of actually making coffee first.

If you're not a fan of waffles, then you can also try this with pancakes or French toast.

Other Ways To Incorporate Coffee Into Your Waffle Breakfast

Waffles with mocha sauce drizzle - Helga Grimo/Shutterstock

Infusing coffee directly into the waffles is a great idea, but it may not be the best course of action if you're making waffles for more than one person and someone in the group just happens to not be a coffee fan. In this case, there are other ways to incorporate some coffee flavor into your morning waffles.

If you're someone who enjoys putting butter on your waffles, then you may be interested in trying out our recipe for coffee butter — yep, as in coffee-infused butter. You can spread it atop your waffles and let that rich coffee flavor sink into every bite. It'll taste delicious either with or without the addition of syrup. And speaking of syrup, there are also recipes out there for coffee-infused syrup for a different route to get the coffee flavor into each waffle bite.

Other concoctions you may want to try out include coffee-infused whipped cream if you're someone who likes a bit of extra creamy fluffiness as a topping, or a mocha sauce to drizzle chocolate-coffee goodness over the top. Making the coffee whipped cream is as simple as mixing heavy cream, powdered sugar, and coffee granules in a mixer, while the mocha sauce consists of just stirring the ingredients in a pot on the stovetop. There are plenty of recipes across the internet for either of these options.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.