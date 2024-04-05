Tours, coffee and baked treats awaited visitors to the historic Swenson House recently. The 1910 mansion hosted Kaffe Fest which celebrated the Swedish American tradition of slowing down with coffee, family and friends. The event also featured a coloring contest for children, local craft vendors and food trucks.

Janet Payne, a house manager for the Swenson House, leads a tour in costume of the historical 1910 mansion March 30. The event, Kaffe Fest, featured free tours, baked treats, vendors and coloring contests for children.

Built by W.G. and Shirley Swenson, the home originally sat on 58 acres but now occupies a two-acre city block in Abilene at N. 19th and Swenson streets. The home and its native plants garden and arbor is a frequent site for receptions, parties and other gatherings.

Family photographs of the Swenson family decorate the home’s original piano March 30. The 114 year-old home is an Abilene landmark.

On May 4, the home will once again host Derby Day with folks gathering in their finery to watch and celebrate the running of the Kentucky Derby. In the spirit of the event, spectacular ladies' hats are encouraged and recognized.

Janet Payne, a house manager for the Swenson House, shows children an early telephone of the kind used in the home in the early 20th Century, during a tour March 30.

Though with May 4 also being Star Wars Day, don't be surprised if Darth Vader — or his Mel Brooks counterpart, "Dark Helmet" — makes an appearance. As they say, "May the Fourth be with you."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Coffee, cake and coloring at historic Swenson House