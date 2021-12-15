This great group game is 55 percent off at Amazon, and you can have it in time for Christmas!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Don't let the assassin find you, or it's lights out for your team. (Photo: Czech Games)

After all the indoor-time we've had these past couple of winters, standard board games like Monopoly and Life feel pretty blah. Why not add something intriguing to the mix as we approach the holidays — a newer classic your crew might not be familiar with?

Codenames is a great game for the entire family, and it’s currently on massive sale at Amazon — discounted 55 percent. Usually 20 bucks, Codenames is available right now for only $9. It's an easy-to-learn game that the kids in your life will be begging to play and adults enjoy too. And ps., it makes a great gift, especially at this price.

Want free shipping on top of this sweet, sweet deal? With Amazon Prime, two-day shipping is free, and you’re guaranteed to get your gifts in plenty of time for Christmas. Amazon Prime is only $13 a month, or $119 a year, and you get a free two-week trial to check it out. Sign up here.

$9 $20 at Amazon

This game pulls everyone into the fun! (Photo: Czech Games)

The game is great for a group, because you can work in teams, but you can play with as few as two people. For a group, you split into two teams of opposing spies. Yes, spies — sounds cool already, right?

Cards are laid out in a grid, representing agents in the field. Each team's "spymaster" gives hints to their own team to help them locate their spies in the field of cards. But spymasters are limited in the language they can use; it's a little bit like Taboo, but "deadly" if you get it wrong!

We’re not exaggerating when we call this title a modern classic; it has almost 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and more than 4,500 glowing reviews.

One customer says Codenames is "perfect for when you have more than 6 people but you still want to play a game everyone can be a part of. There are no eliminations, so everyone is an active player til the end. At the same time, the game is relatively passive, and when it's the other team's turn you don't have to pay all that much attention if you don't want to, and can go ahead chatting or eating or doing whatever else you were doing. It also does a great job of accommodating everyone, no matter how into (or experienced with) the game they are; loosely interested parties can participate just as well as extremely competitive ones. It's always a lot of laughter and it never gets old, with literally infinite board/card combinations."

Story continues

It's easy to learn... but not so easy to track down the other side's spies. (Photo: Czech Games)

Another player called Codenames "So Easy, Even Your Dad Can Play," while another says, "once you realize how simple it is you'll start flying through rounds and rounds of this game!" They also add, "You'll find yourself wanting to play until ... life slaps you in the face with pesky nuisances such as 'the need to eat or sleep' or 'work'. Whichever comes first, you'll be wanting to play more as soon as you quit!" Sounds like a great way to spend time together during the holidays and beyond. Catch this sale while you can.

$9 $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.