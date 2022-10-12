Catch the perfect holiday gag gift during Prime Day — like these fin-tastic fish flip flops

Here's a Prime Day Early Access deal that has captured us hook, line and sinker. Coddies Fish Flip Flops are the cutest Lightning Deal we've been hit with all day! Make no bones about it: this fishy footwear is the perfect gag gift for that person on your list who doesn't take life too seriously. Think of Coddies as this year's answer to the Big Mouth Billy Bass that swept the late '90s!

This is just one of many incredible deals you can score during the Prime Day Early Access sale. It's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping.

Coddies fish flip flops are the ultimate holiday gag gift! (Photo: Amazon)

One Amazon reviewer said their Coddies gift went over swimmingly: "What a hoot! My 65-year old brother is an angler and a big kid at heart - I gifted this product to him at a reunion last month and it was the best money spent ever - he laughed for 3 days wearing them around and cracking corny fishing jokes with all of us - I tried them on and they were very comfortable - while I wouldn’t go to the opera with them on, I sure would hit the beach with a pair!"

Coddies Coddies Fish Flip Flops - The Original Fish Slippers Coddies $19 $24 at Amazon The makers of Coddies wanted to create footwear that was fun and unique — and boy, did they hit the bullseye! These fish flip flops, in all their kitschy glory, are bound to put a spring in your step and a smile on anyone's face. They come in a variety of colors, too.

Why not just fill up a whole stocking with a pair of Coddies this holiday season? You're not gonna do any better in the gag gift department.

If you want something a touch more serious for your non-White Elephant gift exchanges, then may we offer the following ideas.

Amazon Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $24 $30 Save $6 $24 at Amazon These massively popular headphones are waterproof, long-lasting and quick-charging. They're also discounted even more — to just $24 — when you use the on-page coupon!

SATINA Satina High Waisted Leggings $16 $16 at Amazon You can never have too many pairs of leggings, and when they have 58,000+ five-star reviews with a $15 price tag, you stock up. These leggings are high-waisted for tummy control and come in "one size" and "one size plus" with 25 colors and prints to choose from.

Amazon Amazon Halo Band $40 $70 Save $30 $40 at Amazon For a great fitness tracker, the Halo Band is a heart-rate-monitoring, sleep-tracking, activity-monitoring, BMI-measuring, voice-analyzing powerhouse.

Travelambo Travelambo Men's Front Pocket Leather Slim Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 $8 at Amazon One of the biggest gripes men have is carrying around a thick, bulky wallet in their back pocket. We've found a fantastic replacement — down to just $8! — for that weighty wad. With this super-thin baby packed with RFID protection, he can kiss all of his wallet woes goodbye.

Amazon Amazon Halo View fitness tracker $45 $80 Save $35 $45 at Amazon For those looking for a fitness tracker for health goals, with a Halo View, you’re getting a 360-degree view of your health, including real-time personal stats along with expert guidance for improving your well-being in every area of your life.

KIZEN Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe $10 $25 Save $15 $10 at Amazon This wildly popular digital thermometer reads the temp of food in three seconds or less. For entertainers planning a big Thanksgiving dinner, this gadget's priceless.

Blue Diamond Blue Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick, 4.5QT Dutch Oven $30 $40 Save $10 $30 at Amazon The Dutch oven is the unsung hero of holiday dinner. Lighter than cast iron, this one is made from aluminum with nonstick ceramic coating. That makes it easy to clean — and the price makes it easy on the wallet.

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Side Table with Cloth Basket $33 $53 Save $20 $33 at Amazon A dorm dweller, or anyone who likes to keep things tidy, will find this side table with a basket endlessly useful — more than 5,000 rave reviewers already do.

amazon Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Gen) $25 $50 Save $25 $25 at Amazon The adorable Dot features a ton of cool features packed into a sleek design. Enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass while you use Alexa to crank up the tunes, play the news, set reminders and give the final word in an argument.

DASH Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker $24 $30 Save $6 $24 at Amazon A dorm room favorite brand, Dash keeps coming up with appliances to shrink our everyday meals to make them more fun to make. This one cranks out egg bites like mini crustless quiches.

See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage, here. Shop the top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and check out Prime Day car deals on Autoblog.