Coco Jones Gleams in Slick Stiletto Booties at Billboard ’s No. 1 BBMA’s Party

Coco Jones made a sharp statement on the red carpet while attending Billboard’s No. 1’s party ahead of the Billboard Music Awards.

For the occasion in Los Angeles, Jones arrived in a sleek pair of glossy black booties. The “Love Is War” musician’s style featured smooth patent leather uppers with sharply pointed toes, as well as short shafts with deeply triangular side cutouts.

Coco Jones attends Billboard ’s No. 1 BBMA’s party in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2023. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The style was complete with thin, faintly curved silver heels coated in sparkling silver crystals. The bejeweled finish added a glitzy edge to Jones’ footwear, bringing her otherwise neutral, minimalist set a dash of glitzy glamour.

A closer look at Jones’ boots. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jones’ boots added a slick edge to her ensemble for the occasion: a black maxi skirt with a back slit hemline, paired with a thin leather bandeau with a sheer white neckline. The ruched, halter-style accent was tied with a massive bow for a dramatic finish. Matching sheer white gloves finished the “Bel Air” star’s ensemble, while dangling diamond chandelier earrings brought her look a formal elegance.

Coco Jones attends Billboard ’s No. 1 BBMA’s party in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2023. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Billboard Music Awards celebrate the accomplishments of international musicians, as well as songs and albums within the Billboard charts. This year’s event will be sponsored by Marriott Bonvoy and Lexus, who will provide transportation and host one of the show’s star-studded musical performances.

