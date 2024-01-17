Coco Gauff’s Coach Brad Gilbert Isn't Just A Former Tennis Pro—He's Also An Olympian

Tennis champ Coco Gauff is currently tearing up the courts at the Australian Open. Supporting her on the sidelines is her new coach, Brad Gilbert. Gilbert, 62, joined Coco's team as a consultant in late July 2023, according to the US Open news website, before taking over as her coach.

Coco previously was working with coach Pere Riba, who announced on his Instagram in November 2023 that the two would not be working together moving forward. "We did our best to keep our partnership going into the next year, but unfortunately, due to some personal and family health reasons on my side, I need to take a step back," he shared.

After Riba's departure, Gilbert stepped in as Gauff's head coach. Here's everything you need to know about Coco Gauff's coach, Brad Gilbert.

Brad Gilbert is a former professional tennis player.

He played from 1982 to 1995, per ESPN. He played in college at Pepperdine, where he was an All American and the NCAA singles finalist in 1982.

Gilbert went on to play professionally, always finishing high in the overall rankings. In 1989, he finished #6, and in 1990, he finished at #10. That same year, he accomplished his highest ranking of #4.

Other career accomplishments include quarterfinal appearances at the US Open in 1987 and at Wimbledon in 1990.

He won a bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics.

Gilbert also competed for the United States at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, per ATP Tour. He lost to fellow American Tim Mayotte 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Robert Prange - Getty Images

Gilbert has coached several top players over the years.

Coco is just the latest accomplished tennis players to receive Gilbert's guidance. He has previously coached Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Andy Murray.

Gilbert coached Andre Agassi from 1994 to 2002—during which time, Agassi won six Grand Slam titles and an Olympic Gold Medal, according to ESPN. He also reached the #1 spot in the world for the first time in his career. In 2003, Gilbert coached Andy Roddick to win his US Open title and the top spot in the rankings.

Clive Brunskill - Getty Images

He’s an ESPN tennis analyst.

Before coaching Coco, Gilbert was a tennis analyst and sideline reporter for ESPN. He started with the sports entertainment company in 2004, before taking a break to coach Andy Murray. He returned to his role in 2008.

Gilbert had taken a break from coaching when Coco reached out.

Gilbert had not held a coaching position for years—until he joined Coco's team as a consultant in July 2023. "I had some offers, but I will say I was looking for the right player," Gilbert told US Open. "I definitely was thinking about coaching, but I was mostly thinking about the possibility of [coaching] a young American."

Tim Clayton - Corbis - Getty Images

Considering Coco has already won her first two matches of the Australian Open and is set to play her third against fellow American Jessica Pegula on Jan. 17, this dynamic duo are off to a strong start.

