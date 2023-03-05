Coach Outlet's Spring Sale has landed — save up to 70%
A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now, thanks to their Spring Sale. Clearance features heavily discounted favorites, with totes, crossbody bags, backpacks and more for up to 70% off and an additional 20% off automatically taken at checkout! You'll even score 20% off the newest spring styles of wallets, wristlets, and bags thanks to this automatic promo. If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure from this luxury brand, keep scrolling — this sale is an absolute treasure trove.
Klare Crossbody in Signature Canvas
If you're looking to begin your Coach collection, this cute everyday purse is classic Coach and all about compartments! It has a zippered pocket, plus dividers inside for organization and practicality. "Even better in person," wrote a fan. "This is absolutely my favorite bag. It is actually bigger than I expected, and I love every bit of it. Very sturdy and cute!"
Dempsey File Bag In Signature Jacquard With Stripe And Coach Patch
Throw this crossbody baby across your shoulder and go! It's lightweight enough that it won't hurt your neck and shoulder and it makes hands-free errands a breeze. "This bag is just the right size and is beautiful! It holds enough so I can't overstuff it and is not heavy or clunky," said one satisfied shopper.
Court Backpack
Our favorite kind of coincidence: Coach's highest-rated backpack is also its most deeply discounted. One shopper wrote, "I've used it as a purse, a carryall and everything in between. I always get compliments."
Val Duffle
The zipper top of this bag is its ace feature, ensuring that no matter how many times you sling it over your shoulder or plop it down after a long day, your essentials will not go spilling out. Refined pebble leather makes for a style that will go with just about any outfit, and inside zip, phone and multifunction pockets help keep things organized during the most hectic days. It comes highly recommended by shoppers, too. One shared that "I was looking for a bag that was just right — not too big and not too small! I was looking for a front zipper too. Love the wide shoulder straps! This bag is perfect!"
Small Trifold Wallet In Colorblock
Not sure if you should add this little number to your cart? One reviewer-star explained, "I wanted a small wallet for daily use with my small Coach messenger bags, backpacks, and totes, but I also wanted it to have plenty space for my cards and IDs. Since I hate changing wallets, this was my best choice." We couldn't agree more.
Grace Carryall In Colorblock
The Grace carryall perfectly combines style and comfort with an inside multifunction pocket, zip closure, and outside slip pocket — perfect for storing your phone and keys. The value is nothing to sneeze at, either.
"The shades of red and burgundy in this handbag are perfect for fall/winter," raved one reviewer. "The size of the bag is perfect for someone who doesn't want to carry a very large bag but still needs room for daily essentials... This bag is distinctly different from other styles the outlet has carried recently, and in my opinion, it's timeless with years of use ahead! Excellent quality...worth the price."
Mollie Bucket Bag
What's not to love about this bucket bag, with two roomy compartments sandwiching a zippered compartment in the center? It's the perfect middle ground between a purse and a tote. "Great bag. Just enough space for what I need. Love the pop of red inside the bag. Makes it stand out more," wrote a five-star reviewer.
Kacey Satchel
This satchel is one whopper of a value at $287 off, but don't worry — there are no compromises here! The refined pebbled leather and stylish colors — Dark Sage, Light Coral, and Ice Purple, among others — guarantee that any outfit will be thanking you for this pairing, while inside and outside zip and multifunction pockets help make organization a breeze while you're on the go. "This bag is perfect! It's a good-sized bag. Beautiful soft leather. I love it," gushed one fashionista.
Jules Hobo
If hobo is your style, get your paws on the Jules bag. One shopper said it's "big enough for all the essentials and small enough to be comfortable and practical," and "it goes with EVERYTHING."
Mollie Tote
This clean-lined tote is stunning in this cherry-red hue with gold hardware. This shopper seems to have stumbled upon perfection: "I haven't found a Coach purse I don't love, but the Mollie Tote — I love, love, love !!! The size and color are just perfect."
Slim Trifold Wallet
Thanks to this wallet, you can stow your essentials sans bulk, all while sporting a lovely exterior in Dark Sage or Light Coral. "Completely exceeded my expectations; the pictures don't do it justice, super soft real leather, great functionality," noted one five-star fan.
Mini Rowan File Bag
If you don't want to lug around a tote every day, try this file bag instead. It's the perfect size for your phone, keys and cards, plus a few extras. A shopper shared: "Great crossbody. Love the slimness and height of the bag. Holds all the essentials for travel, including my headphones. Front zipped pocket perfect for lipstick, hand sanitizer and mints."
Cammie Chain Tote
"This is the best purse ever. It's the perfect size and can fit all my essentials, and the back pocket is perfect for my iPad. Love the style and sturdy design. I have gotten so many compliments on this bag and my friends have said they will purchase one as well!" wrote a five-star reviewer.
Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas
"LOVE this wallet! Carries iPhone, key fob, credit cards so don't need a purse," advised a very satisfied shopper. "I have the matching Rowan satchel, which it fits in when I need to carry more. Love them both!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.