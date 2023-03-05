Coach Outlet's Spring Sale has landed — save up to 70%

Spring into a wardrobe refresh with Coach Outlet's seasonal sale! (Photo: Coach Outlet)

A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now, thanks to their Spring Sale. Clearance features heavily discounted favorites, with totes, crossbody bags, backpacks and more for up to 70% off and an additional 20% off automatically taken at checkout! You'll even score 20% off the newest spring styles of wallets, wristlets, and bags thanks to this automatic promo. If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure from this luxury brand, keep scrolling — this sale is an absolute treasure trove.

Coach Outlet Klare Crossbody in Signature Canvas $160 $398 Save $238 with coupon A combo of cross-grain leather and Coach's Signature coated canvas, this convertible bag bears a gold-chain shoulder strap that can be worn short as a shoulder bag or long as a crossbody. $160 at Coach Outlet

If you're looking to begin your Coach collection, this cute everyday purse is classic Coach and all about compartments! It has a zippered pocket, plus dividers inside for organization and practicality. "Even better in person," wrote a fan. "This is absolutely my favorite bag. It is actually bigger than I expected, and I love every bit of it. Very sturdy and cute!"

Coach Outlet Dempsey File Bag In Signature Jacquard With Stripe And Coach Patch $140 $350 Save $210 with coupon This crossbody style is the everyday bag you've always wanted. Its neutral colors and classic Coach logo go with just about any outfit. There's a zippered outside pocket and a zip top for added security, plus, it's crafted with 55% of organic cotton and 45% of polyester yarn recycled from post-consumer plastic water bottles. $140 at

Throw this crossbody baby across your shoulder and go! It's lightweight enough that it won't hurt your neck and shoulder and it makes hands-free errands a breeze. "This bag is just the right size and is beautiful! It holds enough so I can't overstuff it and is not heavy or clunky," said one satisfied shopper.

Coach Outlet Court Backpack $160 $450 Save $290 with coupon A perfect meeting of chi-chi and outdoorsy, this leather bag comes in two colors with gold hardware and adjustable shoulder straps. $160 at Coach Outlet

Our favorite kind of coincidence: Coach's highest-rated backpack is also its most deeply discounted. One shopper wrote, "I've used it as a purse, a carryall and everything in between. I always get compliments."

Coach Outlet Val Duffle $128 $398 Save $270 with coupon This duffle is a definite steal — not to mention how convenient it makes keeping your necessities and even a few extras right by your side. $128 at Coach Outlet

The zipper top of this bag is its ace feature, ensuring that no matter how many times you sling it over your shoulder or plop it down after a long day, your essentials will not go spilling out. Refined pebble leather makes for a style that will go with just about any outfit, and inside zip, phone and multifunction pockets help keep things organized during the most hectic days. It comes highly recommended by shoppers, too. One shared that "I was looking for a bag that was just right — not too big and not too small! I was looking for a front zipper too. Love the wide shoulder straps! This bag is perfect!"

Coach Outlet Small Trifold Wallet In Colorblock $43 $178 Save $135 with coupon This compact wallet is just right for carrying the essentials when you've downsized your handbag. It features a zip coin pocket, two credit card slots, an ID window and full-length bill compartment. $43 at

Not sure if you should add this little number to your cart? One reviewer-star explained, "I wanted a small wallet for daily use with my small Coach messenger bags, backpacks, and totes, but I also wanted it to have plenty space for my cards and IDs. Since I hate changing wallets, this was my best choice." We couldn't agree more.

Coach Outlet Grace Carryall In Colorblock $127 $528 Save $401 with coupon This carryall combines a stylish hideaway for all your essentials with a striking apple-red color that is sure to turn heads. $127 at Coach Outlet

The Grace carryall perfectly combines style and comfort with an inside multifunction pocket, zip closure, and outside slip pocket — perfect for storing your phone and keys. The value is nothing to sneeze at, either.

"The shades of red and burgundy in this handbag are perfect for fall/winter," raved one reviewer. "The size of the bag is perfect for someone who doesn't want to carry a very large bag but still needs room for daily essentials... This bag is distinctly different from other styles the outlet has carried recently, and in my opinion, it's timeless with years of use ahead! Excellent quality...worth the price."

Coach Outlet Mollie Bucket Bag $180 $450 Save $270 with coupon The Mollie Bucket Bag comes with a 10-inch handle and a 20-inch shoulder strap, both detachable. This double-face leather number comes in multiple colors, and all have snazzy gold hardware. $180 at Coach Outlet

What's not to love about this bucket bag, with two roomy compartments sandwiching a zippered compartment in the center? It's the perfect middle ground between a purse and a tote. "Great bag. Just enough space for what I need. Love the pop of red inside the bag. Makes it stand out more," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Coach Outlet Kacey Satchel $91 $378 Save $287 with coupon Keep everything you need right by your side, with attractive style and functionality to boot. $91 at Coach Outlet

This satchel is one whopper of a value at $287 off, but don't worry — there are no compromises here! The refined pebbled leather and stylish colors — Dark Sage, Light Coral, and Ice Purple, among others — guarantee that any outfit will be thanking you for this pairing, while inside and outside zip and multifunction pockets help make organization a breeze while you're on the go. "This bag is perfect! It's a good-sized bag. Beautiful soft leather. I love it," gushed one fashionista.

Coach Outlet Jules Hobo $171 $428 Save $257 with coupon This tote boasts refined pebble or snake-embossed leather, which is oh-so chic against gold hardware. A detachable 11-inch strap makes it great for anyone who loves a bag that sits a little higher up and under the arm. $171 at Coach Outlet

If hobo is your style, get your paws on the Jules bag. One shopper said it's "big enough for all the essentials and small enough to be comfortable and practical," and "it goes with EVERYTHING."

Coach Outlet Mollie Tote $428 with coupon Double-face leather and a classic silhouette make this a go-to Coach classic. The Mollie Tote has a zippered center compartment for safety and open compartments on the side for easy access. Available in multiple colors, but we recommend the red. $1,712 at Coach Outlet

This clean-lined tote is stunning in this cherry-red hue with gold hardware. This shopper seems to have stumbled upon perfection: "I haven't found a Coach purse I don't love, but the Mollie Tote — I love, love, love !!! The size and color are just perfect."

Kate Spade Slim Trifold Wallet $70 $250 Save $180 with coupon This refined pebble-leather wallet is perfectly sized, with room for 13 cards, cash and even coins, along with a slim profile that won't crowd your purse. $70 at Kate Spade

Thanks to this wallet, you can stow your essentials sans bulk, all while sporting a lovely exterior in Dark Sage or Light Coral. "Completely exceeded my expectations; the pictures don't do it justice, super soft real leather, great functionality," noted one five-star fan.

Coach Outlet Mini Rowan File Bag $87 $250 Save $163 with coupon How adorable is the Mini Rowan? Made of soft leather and available in classic black and red, its appeal is definitely Maxi. $87 at Coach Outlet

If you don't want to lug around a tote every day, try this file bag instead. It's the perfect size for your phone, keys and cards, plus a few extras. A shopper shared: "Great crossbody. Love the slimness and height of the bag. Holds all the essentials for travel, including my headphones. Front zipped pocket perfect for lipstick, hand sanitizer and mints."

Coach Outlet Cammie Chain Tote $137 $428 Save $291 with coupon This classic tote with zip-top closure is just what your Coach collection needs. Gold-chain shoulder straps make it extra versatile and chic. $137 at Coach Outlet

"This is the best purse ever. It's the perfect size and can fit all my essentials, and the back pocket is perfect for my iPad. Love the style and sturdy design. I have gotten so many compliments on this bag and my friends have said they will purchase one as well!" wrote a five-star reviewer.

Coach Outlet Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas $83 $298 Save $215 with coupon Signature coated canvas and smooth leather set this handy wallet apart, with 12 credit card slots and full-length bill compartments keeping everything at hand and organized. $83 at Coach Outlet

"LOVE this wallet! Carries iPhone, key fob, credit cards so don't need a purse," advised a very satisfied shopper. "I have the matching Rowan satchel, which it fits in when I need to carry more. Love them both!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.