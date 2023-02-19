Coach Outlet's Presidents' Day sale is off the charts — save up to 70%
A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now, thanks to Presidents' Day! The Coach Outlet clearance sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, backpacks and more for up to 70% off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure from this luxury brand, keep scrolling — this sale is an absolute treasure trove, but just like the holiday, it won't last forever.
Gallery Tote in Signature Canvas
If you're looking to inaugurate (get it? Presidents' Day?) your Coach collection, this is the bestseller to start with, especially now that it's marked down a ridonculous 70%. "A must-have. Upon opening, it was love at first sight! Lightweight, spacious, great for on the go," wrote a shopper.
Mini Cally Crossbody
When you only want to carry the essentials, this little crossbody is perfect. An interior zipper compartment keeps keys and valuables safe, and its detachable strap allows for shoulder or crossbody wear. What else do you need? Right now this winner is 70% off, just $98, down from $328. Five-star reviewers rave: "This is the perfect size for day-to-day errands or a night out! Beautiful structure and purpose!"
Klare Crossbody in Signature Canvas
This cute everyday purse is classic Coach and all about compartments! It has a zippered pocket, plus dividers inside for organization and practicality. "Even better in person," wrote a fan. "This is absolutely my favorite bag. It is actually bigger than I expected, and I love every bit of it. Very sturdy and cute!"
Slim Trifold Wallet
Thanks to this wallet, you can stow your essentials sans bulk, all while sporting a lovely baby-pink exterior. "Completely exceeded my expectations; the pictures don't do it justice, super soft real leather, great functionality," noted one five-star fan.
Court Backpack
Our favorite kind of coincidence: Coach's highest-rated backpack is also its most deeply discounted. The Court is 65% off this holiday weekend. One shopper wrote, "I've used as a purse, a carryall and everything in-between. I always get compliments."
Val Duffle
The zipper top of this bag is its ace feature, ensuring that no matter how many times you sling it over your shoulder or plop it down after a long day, your essentials will not go spilling out. Refined pebble leather makes for a style that will go with just about any outfit, and inside zip, phone and multifunction pockets help keep things organized during the most hectic days. Oh, and it's available in three colors! It comes highly recommended by shoppers, too. One shared that "I was looking for a bag that was just right — not too big and not too small! I was looking for a front zipper too. Love the wide shoulder straps! This bag is perfect! 💗💗"
Corner Zip Wristlet with Holiday Bells Print
This compact wristlet is one of the brand's bestsellers...and now it can be yours for 70% off — this little cutie is just $26. "When I don't feel like wearing my purse, I just use my wallet and everything fits in it, even my phone. I get so many compliments on it."
Grace Carryall In Colorblock
The Grace carryall perfectly combines style and comfort with an inside multifunction pocket, zip closure, and outside slip pocket — perfect for storing your phone and keys. The value is nothing to sneeze at, either; it's 70% off for Presidents' Day! "The shades of red and burgundy in this handbag are perfect for fall/winter," raved one reviewer. "The size of the bag is perfect for someone who doesn't want to carry a very large bag but still needs room for daily essentials. I really like the Coach logo on this one, and the pebble leather is very soft. This bag is distinctly different from other styles the outlet has carried recently, and in my opinion it's timeless with years of use ahead! Excellent quality...worth the price."
Mollie Bucket Bag
What's not to love about this bucket bag, with two roomy compartments sandwiching a zippered compartment in the center? It's the perfect middle ground between a purse and a tote. "Great bag. Just enough space for what I need. Love the pop of red inside the bag. Makes it stand out more," wrote a five-star reviewer.
Kacey Satchel
This satchel is one whopper of a value at $265 off, but don't worry — there are no compromises here! The refined pebbled leather and stylish colors — Amazon Green, Light Coral, and Ice Purple, among others — guarantee that any outfit will be thanking you for this pairing, while inside and outside zip and multifunction pockets help make organization a breeze while you're on the go. "This bag is perfect! It's a good-sized bag. Beautiful soft leather. I love it ❤️," gushed one fashionista.
Jules Hobo
If hobo is your style, get your paws on the Jules bag, which is 60% off. One shopper said it's "big enough for all the essentials and small enough to be comfortable and practical," and "it goes with EVERYTHING."
Double Zip Wallet In Colorblock
On big-time sale right now, this gorgeous wallet sports a detachable wrist strap so you can use it on the go. Says a fan: "It is not too big and not too small. Fits well in my matching Coach tote. I love that it's slim!"
Mollie Tote
This clean-lined tote is up to 70% off in a whole slew of colors, including this cherry-red hue with gold hardware. This shopper seems to have stumbled upon perfection: "I haven't found a Coach purse I don't love, but the Mollie Tote I love, love, love !!! The size and color are just perfect."
Mini Rowan File Bag
If you don't want to lug around a tote every day, try this file bag instead. It's the perfect size for your phone, keys and cards, plus a few extras. A shopper shared: "Great crossbody. Love the slimness and height of bag. Holds all the essentials for travel, including my headphones. Front zipped pocket perfect for lipstick, hand sanitizer and mints."
Cammie Chain Tote
"This is the best purse ever. It's the perfect size and can fit all my essentials, and the back pocket is perfect for my iPad. Love the style and sturdy design. I have gotten so many compliments on this bag and my friends have said they will purchase one as well!" wrote a five-star reviewer.
Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas
"LOVE this wallet! Carries iPhone, key fob, credit cards so don't need a purse," advised a very satisfied shopper. "I have the matching Rowan satchel which it fits in when I need to carry more. Love them both!"
Macie Saddle Bag
"Love this little purse. It's great for over the body. Very attractive and comfortable. I've had quite a few compliments," shared one fashionista.
Morgan Top Handle Satchel
Shoppers adore this bag, giving it a five-star average. "This handbag is beautiful. Got the matching wallet which totally completes the look. Every start of the new year I treat myself to a new purse and wallet. This did not disappoint! Great size, beautiful colors and great price," enthused one happy reviewer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.