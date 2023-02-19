Coach Outlet's Presidents' Day sale is off the charts — save up to 70%

Bag up the deals this weekend at Coach Outlet's Presidents' Day sale! (Photo: Coach Outlet)

A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now, thanks to Presidents' Day! The Coach Outlet clearance sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, backpacks and more for up to 70% off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure from this luxury brand, keep scrolling — this sale is an absolute treasure trove, but just like the holiday, it won't last forever.

Coach Outlet Gallery Tote in Signature Canvas $105 $350 Save $245 This perennial Coach favorite is on sale in a variety of colors, but the Signature Canvas is a particularly iconic option. It's a coated canvas-and-leather tote that hides zippered pockets inside, not to mention a secure spot to stash your phone. $105 at Coach Outlet

If you're looking to inaugurate (get it? Presidents' Day?) your Coach collection, this is the bestseller to start with, especially now that it's marked down a ridonculous 70%. "A must-have. Upon opening, it was love at first sight! Lightweight, spacious, great for on the go," wrote a shopper.

Coach Outlet Mini Cally Crossbody $98 $328 Save $230 This petite bag is lightweight and comfortable, with two credit card slots and an inside multifunction compartment making it truly 'clutch' — especially at a wild 70% off. $98 at Coach Outlet

When you only want to carry the essentials, this little crossbody is perfect. An interior zipper compartment keeps keys and valuables safe, and its detachable strap allows for shoulder or crossbody wear. What else do you need? Right now this winner is 70% off, just $98, down from $328. Five-star reviewers rave: "This is the perfect size for day-to-day errands or a night out! Beautiful structure and purpose!"

Coach Outlet Klare Crossbody in Signature Canvas $169 $398 Save $229 A combo of cross-grain leather and Coach's Signature coated canvas, this convertible bag bears a gold-chain shoulder strap that can be worn short as a shoulder bag or long as a crossbody. $169 at Coach Outlet

This cute everyday purse is classic Coach and all about compartments! It has a zippered pocket, plus dividers inside for organization and practicality. "Even better in person," wrote a fan. "This is absolutely my favorite bag. It is actually bigger than I expected, and I love every bit of it. Very sturdy and cute!"

Coach Outlet Slim Trifold Wallet $75 $250 Save $175 This refined pebble-leather wallet is perfectly sized, with room for 13 cards, cash and even coins, along with a slim profile that won't crowd your purse. $75 at Coach Outlet

Thanks to this wallet, you can stow your essentials sans bulk, all while sporting a lovely baby-pink exterior. "Completely exceeded my expectations; the pictures don't do it justice, super soft real leather, great functionality," noted one five-star fan.

Coach Outlet Court Backpack $159 $450 Save $291 A perfect meeting of chi-chi and alfresco, this leather bag comes in two colors with gold hardware and adjustable shoulder straps. $159 at Coach Outlet

Our favorite kind of coincidence: Coach's highest-rated backpack is also its most deeply discounted. The Court is 65% off this holiday weekend. One shopper wrote, "I've used as a purse, a carryall and everything in-between. I always get compliments."

Coach Outlet Val Duffle $119 $398 Save $279 At a super-sweet 70% off, this duffle is a definite steal — not to mention how convenient it makes keeping your necessities and even a few extras right by your side. $119 at Coach Outlet

The zipper top of this bag is its ace feature, ensuring that no matter how many times you sling it over your shoulder or plop it down after a long day, your essentials will not go spilling out. Refined pebble leather makes for a style that will go with just about any outfit, and inside zip, phone and multifunction pockets help keep things organized during the most hectic days. Oh, and it's available in three colors! It comes highly recommended by shoppers, too. One shared that "I was looking for a bag that was just right — not too big and not too small! I was looking for a front zipper too. Love the wide shoulder straps! This bag is perfect! 💗💗"

Coach Outlet Corner Zip Wristlet with Holiday Bells Print $26 $88 Save $62 Nearly 1,800 five-star reviewers adore this zippered wristlet embellished with Yuletide bells (it's never too soon to get geared up for holiday swagger!) and Coach's signature black cherry hue! The coated canvas-and-leather purse substitute has two credit card slots and space for your phone, too. $26 at Coach Outlet

This compact wristlet is one of the brand's bestsellers...and now it can be yours for 70% off — this little cutie is just $26. "When I don't feel like wearing my purse, I just use my wallet and everything fits in it, even my phone. I get so many compliments on it."

Coach Outlet Grace Carryall In Colorblock $158 $528 Save $370 This carryall combines a stylish hideaway for all your essentials with a striking apple-red color that is sure to turn heads. $158 at Coach Outlet

The Grace carryall perfectly combines style and comfort with an inside multifunction pocket, zip closure, and outside slip pocket — perfect for storing your phone and keys. The value is nothing to sneeze at, either; it's 70% off for Presidents' Day! "The shades of red and burgundy in this handbag are perfect for fall/winter," raved one reviewer. "The size of the bag is perfect for someone who doesn't want to carry a very large bag but still needs room for daily essentials. I really like the Coach logo on this one, and the pebble leather is very soft. This bag is distinctly different from other styles the outlet has carried recently, and in my opinion it's timeless with years of use ahead! Excellent quality...worth the price."

Coach Outlet Mollie Bucket Bag $180 $450 Save $270 The Mollie Bucket Bag comes with a 10-inch handle and a 20-inch shoulder strap, both detachable. This double-face leather number comes in multiple colors, and all have snazzy gold hardware. $180 at Coach Outlet

What's not to love about this bucket bag, with two roomy compartments sandwiching a zippered compartment in the center? It's the perfect middle ground between a purse and a tote. "Great bag. Just enough space for what I need. Love the pop of red inside the bag. Makes it stand out more," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Coach Outlet Kacey Satchel $113 $378 Save $265 Keep everything you need right by your side, with attractive style and functionality to boot. $113 at Coach Outlet

This satchel is one whopper of a value at $265 off, but don't worry — there are no compromises here! The refined pebbled leather and stylish colors — Amazon Green, Light Coral, and Ice Purple, among others — guarantee that any outfit will be thanking you for this pairing, while inside and outside zip and multifunction pockets help make organization a breeze while you're on the go. "This bag is perfect! It's a good-sized bag. Beautiful soft leather. I love it ❤️," gushed one fashionista.

Coach Outlet Jules Hobo $171 $428 Save $257 This tote boasts refined pebble or snake-embossed leather, which is oh-so chic against gold hardware. A detachable 11-inch strap makes it great for anyone who loves a bag that sits a little higher up and under the arm. $171 at Coach Outlet

If hobo is your style, get your paws on the Jules bag, which is 60% off. One shopper said it's "big enough for all the essentials and small enough to be comfortable and practical," and "it goes with EVERYTHING."

Coach Outlet Double Zip Wallet In Colorblock $59 $198 Save $139 This refined pebble leather beauty has eight card slots, fits all phone sizes up to an iPhone X and Samsung S7 Edge, and has a double-zip closure for added security. $59 at Coach Outlet

On big-time sale right now, this gorgeous wallet sports a detachable wrist strap so you can use it on the go. Says a fan: "It is not too big and not too small. Fits well in my matching Coach tote. I love that it's slim!"

Coach Outlet Mollie Tote $128 $428 Save $300 Double face leather and a classic silhouette make this a go-to Coach classic. The Mollie Tote has a zippered center compartment for safety and open compartments on the side for easy access. $128 at Coach Outlet

This clean-lined tote is up to 70% off in a whole slew of colors, including this cherry-red hue with gold hardware. This shopper seems to have stumbled upon perfection: "I haven't found a Coach purse I don't love, but the Mollie Tote I love, love, love !!! The size and color are just perfect."

Coach Outlet Mini Rowan File Bag $75 $250 Save $175 How adorable is the Mini Rowan? Made of soft crossgrain leather and available in three colors (pink, black, and red), its appeal is definitely Maxi. $75 at Coach Outlet

If you don't want to lug around a tote every day, try this file bag instead. It's the perfect size for your phone, keys and cards, plus a few extras. A shopper shared: "Great crossbody. Love the slimness and height of bag. Holds all the essentials for travel, including my headphones. Front zipped pocket perfect for lipstick, hand sanitizer and mints."

Coach Outlet Cammie Chain Tote $128 $428 Save $300 This classic tote with zip-top closure is just what your Coach collection needs. Gold-chain shoulder straps make it extra versatile and chic. $128 at Coach Outlet

"This is the best purse ever. It's the perfect size and can fit all my essentials, and the back pocket is perfect for my iPad. Love the style and sturdy design. I have gotten so many compliments on this bag and my friends have said they will purchase one as well!" wrote a five-star reviewer.

Coach Outlet Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas $89 $298 Save $209 Signature coated canvas and smooth leather set this handy wallet apart, with 12 credit card slots and full-length bill compartments keeping everything at hand and organized. $89 at Coach Outlet

"LOVE this wallet! Carries iPhone, key fob, credit cards so don't need a purse," advised a very satisfied shopper. "I have the matching Rowan satchel which it fits in when I need to carry more. Love them both!"

Coach Outlet Macie Saddle Bag $113 $378 Save $265 Get some style in the saddle with this adorable bag! Inside multifunction and outside open pockets ensure that there's a place for everything, and everything stays in its place. $113 at Coach Outlet

"Love this little purse. It's great for over the body. Very attractive and comfortable. I've had quite a few compliments," shared one fashionista.

Coach Outlet Morgan Top Handle Satchel $135 $450 Save $315 This gorgeous satchel is all about texture, with refined pebble leather, refined calf leather and snake-embossed leather combining into one beautiful bag. $135 at Coach Outlet

Shoppers adore this bag, giving it a five-star average. "This handbag is beautiful. Got the matching wallet which totally completes the look. Every start of the new year I treat myself to a new purse and wallet. This did not disappoint! Great size, beautiful colors and great price," enthused one happy reviewer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.