Coach Outlet's Labor Day sale is almost over — score up to $300 off!

Bag up the savings this Labor Day weekend at Coach Outlet! (Photo: Coach)

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now you can! Coach Outlet has an incredible sale to celebrate Labor Day weekend — we're talking up to 70% off hundreds of styles, plus an additional 15% off at checkout with code SUNNY15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! The holiday is almost over and styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart!

And don't forget: Coach proper is also having a Labor Day sale, so if you haven't gotten your fix by the end of this article, make sure to check out their markdowns as well!

Coach Outlet Coach Jordyn Backpack In Blocked Signature Canvas $179 $450 Save $271 $179 at Coach This cute lil' backpack in the classic Coach design is big enough to carry all the essentials, but light enough that it won't weigh you down...and the price simply can't be beat!

Turns out you can take it with you — thanks to the Jordyn! Inside and outside zip pockets along with a zipper closure ensure that all your items stay secure, while the adjustable shoulder straps guarantee comfort while you're running errands, heading out with friends or taking a walk on date night. And at 60% off — $179, down from $450 — it's one heck of a value!

This backpack is a hit with Coach fans, too: "Great size. SUPER DURABLE," wrote one. "Sleek design. Classy look. Great for travel. A beautiful addition to your wardrobe."

Coach Coach Anna Foldover Crossbody Clutch $119 $250 Save $131 $119 at Coach This petite bag is lightweight and comfortable, strapped crossbody with its classic gold chain or held in your hands. Hidden storage makes it truly 'clutch' — especially at a wild 52% off.

When you only want to carry the essentials, this little crossbody is perfect. It has a built-in wallet with eight slots for organizing all those credit cards and IDs that otherwise cause clutter. An interior zipper compartment keeps keys and keepsakes safe, the outside slip pocket allows easy access to that valet ticket and the body holds your cell phone and a lipstick. What else do you need? Right now this winner is over half off, knocking the price down to $119 from $250.

Five star reviewers rave: "Great body clutch, love the gold hardware. Love the credit card slots. Cute for shopping," says one.

Coach Coach Corner Zip Wristlet $26 $88 Save $62 $26 at Coach The crossgrain leather Corner Zip wristlet is perfectly sized for cards, cash and a phone, so all your necessities are right at hand — literally.

Zip, slip, and get going with this stylish wristlet — ideal for moments when you need a few small items (your ID and a card, your phone, some cash) but don't want to be bogged down by an entire purse. Thanks to this wallet, you can stow your essentials without the added weight, and the price is certainly right at $26 (all the way down from $88). Available in nine gorgeous colors.

"It was well worth the money. I love it and it's very useful when I don't want to take a larger purse around," noted one five-star fan.

Coach Coach Kristy Shoulder Bag $143 $478 Save $335 $143 at Coach Brighten your days with this chic purse packed with pockets for your organizational pleasure. It even sports little feet, so it won't scratch or get dirty when you put it down.

Purses are becoming works of art, and this sweet Kristy Shoulder bag is no different. The bold green shade is a must for fall and works well come winter too. Says one fan, "This bag is just what I was looking for! The space in it is amazing."

A combination of pebble and smooth leathers, it boasts inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets, with a center compartment and snap closure providing easy access to that always needed item, like your keys. The detachable strap with a 9-inch drop is designed for convenient shoulder or crossbody wear. Says another happy Coach customer, "I really love this bag. It has all the room I need in a purse. I loved it so much that I bought one for my mom."

You can treat yourself too since this bag is massively discounted, from $478 to just $169.

Coach Coach Mini Rowan Crossbody $89 $298 Save $209 $89 at Coach Mini but mighty, the Rowan Crossbody assures that your essentials will all have a place, with a breezy-cute color that is sure to turn heads.

Personally, I love a crossbody when it comes to mixing style and comfort, and the Rowan makes things easy with two credit card slots, zip pockets and a detachable, adjustable strap to help you customize your style. The value is nothing to sneeze at, either — it's 70% off this Labor Day weekend, with the price slashed down from $298 all the way to $89.

"It's the cutest bag!" raved one reviewer. "I absolutely love the versatility [of it]! It can be worn as a crossbody for running errands and being able to be hands-free or remove the strap and it's a cute mini purse ready for date night or just a statement piece!"

Coach Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas $159 $398 Save $239 $159 at Coach This bag will hold a ton (including the hundreds of dollars you'll save with this sale). And the zippered pocket safeguards those keys and valuables.

The City Tote is over a foot wide and almost a foot tall, allowing you to stash your water bottle, that novel you still haven't finished for book club, even your laptop. With an easy snap closure, it can hold a portable clutch or wallet from a coordinating Coach collection (can you say "most versatile bag ever"?).

Reviewers offer bright ideas for how to use this versatile bag: "Great tote for work. I bought the insert so I had a place for my laptop and other essentials. Made it more functional!" And this shopper intends to grab it and go: "It's not too big and not too little for what I need. I plan to use it a lot when I travel."

Originally $398, this baby has been drastically reduced...to just $159!

Coach Coach Jules Hobo Bag $128 $428 Save $300 $128 at Coach Keep everything you need right on your shoulder, with attractive style and functionality to boot.

This hobo bag is one whopper of a value at 70% off, but don't worry — there are no compromises here! The refined pebble leather and stylish colors guarantee that any outfit will be thanking you for this pairing, while inside and outside zip and multifunction pockets help make organization easier while you're on the go.

"Lovin' my Jules Hobo," gushed one fashionista. "The most comfortable bag I have ever carried!!!! Very roomy and holds everything I need!"

Coach Coach Coach Long Zip Around Wallet $89 $137 Save $48 $89 at Coach This crossgrain leather beauty has — count 'em — 12 card slots, fits bills at full length so you don't get crumpled-up dollars that won't work in the vending machine, and an inside zip coin pocket so those quarters won't clutter.

On (rare) sale right now, this gorgeous wallet sports a detachable wrist strap so you can use it on the go. It comes in a bunch of pretty colors (pink! taupe!) that will complement your purse. Says a fan: "Plenty of card space, gorgeous color, soft leather, love the wrist strap. Bought one for me and my mom. Great quality. Highly recommend!"

Another shopper gushes, "LUV LUV LUV my all-purpose wallet. Perfect for everyday use, and you can use it as a dress-up or dress-down piece with room for all your everyday needs."

And another says, "When running errands or picking up a quick meal, this upgraded wallet holds all I need. It is beautiful and sophisticated while being just what every woman should have."

Coach Coach Zip Top Tote In Signature Canvas $109 $298 Save $189 $109 at Coach At a super-sweet 63% off, this tote is a definite steal — not to mention how convenient it makes keeping your necessities and even a few extras right by your side.

The zipper top of this tote is the biggie here, ensuring that no matter how many times you sling it over your shoulder or plop it down after a long day, your essentials will stay put and not go spilling out. Signature-coated canvas and smooth leather make for a style that will go with just about any outfit, and inside cell phone and multifunction pockets help keep things organized during busy days. And it's over 60% off!

It comes highly recommended by shoppers, too. One shared that "I love this [bag] — not too big or small but the perfect size to carry to work or a casual night out; it fits a lot and I love that you can zip it up as well!"

Coach Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag $109 $278 Save $169 $109 at Coach How adorable is this little purse? Made of stunning pebble leather and available in three colors (taupe, black, and green), it just might be the perfect bag. It's big enough to hold all the essentials but doesn't feel as unruly as a tote.

If you don't want to lug around a big tote every day, try this camera bag instead. It's the perfect size for your phone, keys and cards, plus a few extras. And yes, you can wear any of these colors after Labor Day!

A shopper shared: "I absolutely LOVE this bag, and the price just can't be beat!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.