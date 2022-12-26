The Coach Outlet After Christmas Clearance sale is here — score up to 70% off!

The Coach Outlet After-Christmas Clearance Sale is packed with favorites up to 70 percent off. (Photo: Coach Outlet)

A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now. The Coach Outlet After-Christmas Clearance Sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, satchels and more for up to 70 percent off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure by this luxury brand, keep scrolling.

The Coach Outlet After-Christmas Clearance Sale is an absolute treasure trove. We found fashion icons like the Gallery Tote, Klare Crossbody and Court Backpack in colors and patterns ranging from black and pink to the brand's beloved Black Cherry and, of course, its iconic Signature Canvas print. Don't miss your chance to step out in serious style with some of the most elegant and well-made handbags, shoulder bags, wristlets, clutches and wallets on the market.

Coach Outlet Coach Gallery Tote in Signature Canvas $119 $350 Save $231 This perennial Coach favorite, the Gallery Tote, is on sale in a variety of colors and patterns, but the Signature Canvas is an iconic and timeless one. It's a coated canvas-and-leather tote that zippers up and hides zippered pockets inside and an interior cell phone pocket. $119 at Coach Outlet

If you're looking to kick off your Coach collection, this is the bestselling bag to invest in for 66 percent off. "A must-have. Upon opening, it was love at first sight! Lightweight, spacious, great for on the go," wrote a shopper.

Coach Outlet Coach Klare Crossbody in Signature Canvas $179 $398 Save $219 When we think of a go-to everyday purse, the Klare Crossbody is what comes to mind. A combo of crossgrain leather and Coach's Signature coated canvas, this convertible bag bears a gold-chain shoulder strap that can be worn short as a shoulder bag or long as a crossbody. $179 at Coach Outlet

This cute everyday purse is classic Coach and all about compartments! It has a zippered pocket plus dividers inside for organization and practicality. "Even better in person," wrote a fan. "This is absolutely my favorite bag. It is actually bigger than I expected and I love every bit of it. Very sturdy and cute!"

Coach Outlet Coach Court Backpack $135 $450 Save $315 The Court Backpack has two zippers: one for the roomy main compartment and one for a convenient front pocket. The refined pebbled leather bag comes in four colors including black, and all have gold hardware and adjustable shoulder straps. $135 at Coach Outlet

Coach's highest-rated backpack is also its most deeply discounted: the Court Backpack is 70 percent off at Coach Outlet's clearance sale. One shopper wrote, "I've used as a purse, a carryall and everything in-between. I always get compliments."

Coach Outlet Coach Corner Zip Wristlet with Holiday Bells Print $26 $88 Save $62 More than 1,300 five-star reviewers adore this zippered wristlet embellished, Coach's signature black cherry hue with holiday em-bell-ishments! The coated canvas-and-leather purse substitute has two credit card slots and space for your phone, too. $26 at Coach Outlet

This compact wristlet is one of the brand's bestsellers. And you get 70 percent off today — this little cutie is just $26. "When I don't feel like wearing my purse, I just use my wallet and everything fits in it even my phone. I get so many compliments on it."

Coach Outlet Coach Mollie Bucket Bag $179 $450 Save $271 Wear the Mollie Bucket Bag as a shoulder bag or crossbody — it comes with a 10-inch handle and a 20-inch shoulder strap, both detachable. The double-face leather bag comes in black or pink, both with a red interior, or chalk with a pink interior, and all have gold hardware. $179 at Coach Outlet

What's not to love about this bucket bag with two roomy compartments sandwiching a zippered compartment in the center? It's the perfect middle ground between a purse and a tote. "Great bag. Just enough space for what I need. Love the pop of red inside the bag. Makes it stand out more," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Coach Outlet Coach Mini Lillie Carryall $119 $398 Save $279 This structured Mini Lillie Carryall is decked out in crossgrain leather with a center zip compartment, snap closure and an open outside pocket. This one has four protective feet at the base and can be worn as a handbag or shoulder bag. $119 at Coach Outlet

Wear this crossgrain leather beauty as a shoulder bag or tote it around by its handle. One shopper wrote, "This is the perfect little black purse. It's not too small but not big."

Coach Outlet Coach Kay Crossbody with Glitter $105 $350 Save $245 This crossgrain leather crossbody has turnlock closure and a detachable shoulder strap plus a handle up top. It's a great choice, if you're looking for a more cavernous purse versus a compartmentalized one, though it does have one internal pocket. $105 at Coach Outlet

This hatbox-inspired crossbody bag — 70 percent off — is classic with a twist, and comes in Coach's iconic black cherry hue with gold hardware. "I've been waiting on this bag so long this year," wrote a delighted fan. "My wait was so so worth it. The little diamonds in the front gives it a dap of fancy. It's so little, but it can hold everything I like to carry in my bag on [an] everyday basis."

Coach Outlet Coach Mini Wallet On A Chain $45 $150 Save $105 This silver gem is a perfect evening bag substitute, but it's also small enough to fit inside your purse. The metallic corssgrain leather on this mini wallet comes in silver or pink with silver hardware. It has one pocket for change, and it snaps shut. $45 at Coach Outlet

When you need a little something to store credit cards, cash and ID, this mini wristlet wallet comes in clutch. "My favorite wallet ever," wrote a customer. "It is super convenient to wear a wallet as a crossbody but it is also great to have the option to put it inside a purse as well."

Coach Outlet Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag $143 $478 Save $335 Refined pebble leather makes this Pennie Shoulder bag so chic. It has a double strap and drops just shy of 21 inches, but it also has a detachable handle with seven-inch drop. The lined bag zips shut. $143 at Coach Outlet

Want a medium-sized daytime bag with a pop of color? The Pennie Shoulder Bag is your pick. It's 70 percent off in Sky Blue with silver accents. "So incredibly versatile. Goes with pretty much anything & the perfect size, esp for a mom!" wrote fan.

Coach Outlet Coach Jules Hobo $128 $428 Save $300 Sling the Jules Hobo bag over your shoulder and flaunt its refined pebble leather and snake-embossed leather, which is oh-so chic against gold hardware. A detachable 11-inch strap makes it great for anyone who loves a bag that sits a little higher up and under the arm. $128 at Coach Outlet

If hobo is your style, get your paws on the Jules bag, which is 70 percent off. One shopper said it's "big enough for all the essentials and small enough to be comfortable and practical" and "it goes with EVERYTHING."

Coach Outlet Coach Mollie Tote $128 $428 Save $300 Double face leather and a classic silhouette make this a go-to Coach classic. The Mollie Tote has a zippered center compartment for safety and open compartments on the side for easy access. $128 at Coach Outlet

This clean-lined tote is up to 70 percent off in a whole slew of colors, including this caramel-like Sunset hue with black antique nickel hardware. This shopper seems to have found perfection: "I haven't found a Coach purse I don't love , but the Mollie Tote I love love love !!! The size and colour are just perfect."

Coach Outlet Coach Gemma Crossbody With Jeweled Buckle $105 $350 Save $245 Dial up your style with this vintage-inspired purse. The Gemma Crossbody is made with crossgrain leather and faux jewels, and comes in pink, too! Its 23 1/2-inch gold chain strap is the cherry on top of this classy accessory with snap closure and an inside zip pocket. $105 at Coach Outlet

Drip yourself in elegance with this Amazon Green crossbody bag embellished with a pearl-and-rhinestone buckle. "I get so many compliments every time I carry this bag," wrote a fan.

Coach Outlet Coach Outlet Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas With Ski Patches $128 $428 Save $300 Signature coated canvas and smooth leather covered in vintage-style ski patches is what makes this Rowan Satchel a quirky favorite. It's got it all: a handle, a shoulder strap, an inside zippered compartment, pockets and four protective feet at the base. $128 at Coach

Many true Coach fans are obsessed with the brand's Signature Canvas pattern with ski patches, and this satchel is one of Coach Outlet's top-sellers. One happy reviewer wrote, "This satchel is the PERFECT size!! Spacious enough to fit all you need, small enough for travel and work."

Coach Outlet Coach Poppy Crossbody in Colorblock $89 $298 Save $209 This colorblock nesting pair made with refined pebble leather and smooth leather lets you keep it all contained. The bag itself has a handle and long chain strap, and the card case keeps credit cards and IDs safe inside. $89 at Coach Outlet

This crossbody bag with detachable card case is the duo you need in your life — and for 70 percent off. "I absolutely love it, especially because I love mini bags. It's like two purses in one," wrote a fan.

Coach Outlet Coach Outlet Cammie Chain Bucket Bag in Signature Canvas $135 $450 Save $315 This lightly colored classic bucket bag with snap closure is just what your Coach collection needs. Short and long gold-chain shoulder straps make it extra versatile and chic. $135 at Coach

This khaki Signature print Coach bag with white leather accents is a top-rated product and 70 percent off at Coach Outlet. "This bag is absolutely beautiful! It is perfect for my everyday needs and I have received SO many compliments on it! I could not be happier with my purchase!" wrote five-star reviewer.

