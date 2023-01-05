The 10 best bags at Coach's 50% off sale, happening now!
Has your favorite handbag seen better days? Don't just replace it with yet another average purse. Instead, let Coach's 50% off sale be your opportunity to snag a designer gem at a department store price. Coach fans wait all year for deals like this, so you have to move fast if you want a piece of the action! Coach has cut prices in half on a slew of its bestselling bags, from the Market tote to the Tabby shoulder bag. We rounded up the 10 best bags at this massive 50% off savings event. Whether you're adding to your Coach collection or just kicking it off, trust us, these picks are foolproof.
Market Tote$198$395Save $198
Willow Bucket Bag In Colorblock$175$350Save $175
Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag$225$450Save $225
Wyn Crossbody$113$225Save $113
Theo Tote$225$450Save $225
Tall Studio Crossbody With Rivets$163$325Save $163
Swinger In Signature Jacquard$148$295Save $148
Lori Shoulder Bag$225$450Save $225
Soft Tabby Hobo$225$450Save $225
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18$198$395Save $198
Coach Market Tote
"I got this bag in saddle — beautiful color and the size is perfect, roomy enough for all my stuff and the quality is wonderful, as always with Coach!" wrote a fan.
Coach Willow Bucket Bag In Colorblock
"I have been looking for the perfect size purse that can be worn as a crossbody, with easy access to all my items without having to "dig" around in a black hole, and this cutie is it!" wrote a shopper.
Coach Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag
"Immediately fell in love with the Coach Soft Tabby — it fit my exact wishes for an everyday bag (timeless, gold hardware, shoulder and crossbody functionality)!" wrote a customer. "Can fit a small water bottle or book too — just spacious enough for the necessities + a little something extra!"
Coach Wyn Crossbody
"I am in love. This is a buttery soft bag that hangs at just the right length for me. It's big enough for the items I keep in my bag," wrote a five-star reviewer.
Coach Theo Tote
"This bag is very classic if you're not into the trendy look. It will be a staple for me for quite a while," wrote one shopper.
Coach Tall Studio Crossbody With Rivets
"I was looking for a small bag to carry my phone and cards, and this bag is just perfect. I also love the classic print which elevates any outfit!" wrote a happy customer.
Coach Swinger In Signature Jacquard
"Swinger is my favorite go-to purse for a night out. It's the perfect size for me. All my friends want one!!" wrote a pleased customer.
Coach Lori Shoulder Bag
"Look no more, this is it, this is the one. breathtaking beauty that goes with everything. Everything you want or need in a bag from size to compartments. the leather melts in your hands...one word WOW," wrote an impressed reviewer.
Coach Soft Tabby Hobo
"Quintessential Coach! This is the perfect bag and having the option to wear it crossbody is wonderful. This is what Coach is all about," wrote a fan.
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
"I get the most compliments on this bag everywhere I go!" wrote a happy shopper.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.