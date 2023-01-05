The 10 best bags at Coach's 50% off sale, happening now!

The Coach 50% off sale is a treasure trove of classic and modern designs. (Photo: Coach)

Has your favorite handbag seen better days? Don't just replace it with yet another average purse. Instead, let Coach's 50% off sale be your opportunity to snag a designer gem at a department store price. Coach fans wait all year for deals like this, so you have to move fast if you want a piece of the action! Coach has cut prices in half on a slew of its bestselling bags, from the Market tote to the Tabby shoulder bag. We rounded up the 10 best bags at this massive 50% off savings event. Whether you're adding to your Coach collection or just kicking it off, trust us, these picks are foolproof.

Coach Coach Market Tote $198 $395 Save $198 One of Coach's most iconic bags is this Market Tote, made of polished pebble leather and on sale in four colors. This classic, which closes with a turnlock, has held strong since the 1960s for good reason: it's an excellent everyday go-to! $198 at Coach

"I got this bag in saddle — beautiful color and the size is perfect, roomy enough for all my stuff and the quality is wonderful, as always with Coach!" wrote a fan.

Coach Coach Willow Bucket Bag In Colorblock $175 $350 Save $175 This medium-sized handbag that converts into a shoulder bag has lots of compartments inside to help you stay organized and closes with a turnlock for safety. The bucket design means it's surprisingly roomy inside. It's on sale in two colors. $175 at Coach

"I have been looking for the perfect size purse that can be worn as a crossbody, with easy access to all my items without having to "dig" around in a black hole, and this cutie is it!" wrote a shopper.

Coach Coach Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag $225 $450 Save $225 Complement every outfit with color and flair courtesy of the Soft Tabby Shoulder bag, which is on sale in blue, green and orange and bears the brand's beautiful C logo in gold. A combo of smooth leather and textured suede, it's high end luxury at half the price. $225 at Coach

"Immediately fell in love with the Coach Soft Tabby — it fit my exact wishes for an everyday bag (timeless, gold hardware, shoulder and crossbody functionality)!" wrote a customer. "Can fit a small water bottle or book too — just spacious enough for the necessities + a little something extra!"

Coach Coach Wyn Crossbody $113 $225 Save $113 This little crossgrain leather gem is a purse and wallet in one. It has space for the necessities plus a removable pouch that holds six credit cards or pieces of identification. Get it on sale in this soothing plum color. $113 at Coach

"I am in love. This is a buttery soft bag that hangs at just the right length for me. It's big enough for the items I keep in my bag," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Coach Coach Theo Tote $225 $450 Save $225 This gorgeous tote emblazoned with signature Coach hardware comes in buttery soft leather and is on sale in classic black as well as cognac and white. It has lots of pockets inside, feet at the bottom to protect it from damage and a slew of compartments inside. $225 at Coach

"This bag is very classic if you're not into the trendy look. It will be a staple for me for quite a while," wrote one shopper.

Coach Coach Tall Studio Crossbody With Rivets $163 $325 Save $163 What a stud! Prepare to fall in love with this riveted bag made of glovetanned leather. It holds your basic necessities and has credit card slots so you don't need to tote your entire wallet around. And that blue hue is just too chic! $163 at Coach

"I was looking for a small bag to carry my phone and cards, and this bag is just perfect. I also love the classic print which elevates any outfit!" wrote a happy customer.

Coach Coach Swinger In Signature Jacquard $148 $295 Save $148 Love the Signature Jacquard pattern Coach is known for? This is the simple shoulder bag you're looking for. Trimmed in yellow (it's also on sale in lavender), it's classic 1980s pattern with just a pop of color. It has another detachable strap that lets you wear it as a crossbody. $148 at Coach

"Swinger is my favorite go-to purse for a night out. It's the perfect size for me. All my friends want one!!" wrote a pleased customer.

Coach Coach Lori Shoulder Bag $225 $450 Save $225 Check out this looker. The emerald green Lori Shoulder bag is everyday chic, with its slouchy silhouette and soft pebble leather construction. Four protective feet at the base guard against scuffs and scratches. $225 at Coach

"Look no more, this is it, this is the one. breathtaking beauty that goes with everything. Everything you want or need in a bag from size to compartments. the leather melts in your hands...one word WOW," wrote an impressed reviewer.

Coach Coach Soft Tabby Hobo $225 $450 Save $225 Simple and chic, the slouchy Soft Tabby Hobo, on sale in classic black, is a no-brainer if you have no idea how to start your Coach collection. The roomy, medium-sized hobo bag is a smooth customer, and it zips your stuff safely inside. $225 at Coach

"Quintessential Coach! This is the perfect bag and having the option to wear it crossbody is wonderful. This is what Coach is all about," wrote a fan.

Coach Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 $198 $395 Save $198 This colorful Coach sale is exemplified by this cushion-y lavender bag, the perfect way to punch up neutral outfits. This monochromatic eye candy is made of Nappa leather and has a handy pocket inside to keep small things safe. $198 at Coach

"I get the most compliments on this bag everywhere I go!" wrote a happy shopper.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.