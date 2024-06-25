On CNN's Best Towns to Visit 2024, Providence is near the top. Here's why.

Providence's quirky, artistic charm continues to make headlines.

Following a shoutout from Vogue Magazine, the capital of the Ocean State placed second out on CNN's 2024 list of America's Best Towns to Visit.

Providence resident Christine Chitnis – who wrote both CNN's and Vogue's articles – appears to be on a mission to spread the word about the city's ascension to cultural and creative capital, highlighting the thriving arts scene through museums and performance centers, architecture and the diverse culinary drawn from cultures around the world.

CNN's America's Best Towns to Visit is a list meant to provide readers with smaller cities that still have a big personality.

Why Providence ranked so high

The article dubs Providence "the city that moved rivers" - in reference to the infrastructure and architecture of the downtown waterfront created by the massive The Providence River Relocation.

The project took 30 years and redirected the Woonasquatucket and Moshassuck rivers to create new commercial real estate without impacting historic buildings, resulting in the downtown riverfront as it is today.

Providence's "Superman Building" as viewed from the Bajnotti Fountain in Burnside Park.

Regarding the city's well-known affinity for art of all kinds - be it installation or culinary, CNN summarized: "Downtown’s rivers have been dancing in the firelight of beloved art installation WaterFire for decades, and public art is everywhere. The city is also home to the renowned Rhode Island School of Design and its museum. Architecture buffs will find plenty to admire, and Providence’s culinary history (with top-notch seafood and Italian cuisine) and diverse restaurants mean you’ll be treated to a global feast."

For those looking for a bit of natural beauty, Providence maintains a wealth of green spaces, including Roger Williams Park, which covers over 435 acres, wrote Chitnis. Even here is saturated with art, as among the "manicured grounds, recreational ponds, public gardens," she said, are historical buildings such as the Museum of Natural History, Botanical Center, Temple to Music and of course, the Roger Williams Park Zoo.

How did CNN compile the list?

CNN Travel utilized their extensive network of contributors to gather nominations for the list. Editors went through the submissions, narrowing it down to 10 based on multiple factors.

Along with evaluating each location's attractions, food and drink, nightlife and cultural scene, they looked for a strong sense of sense of identity and a "wow factor," according to the America's Best Towns to Visit homepage. Proximity to other interesting travel locations was also considered, as well as travel logistics such as lodging options and the ease of getting there and around. The cities and towns ranged in population from 50,000 residents to about 225,000.

What other towns and small cities made the list?

The final 10 best American towns to visit for 2024 were:

Richmond, Virginia Providence, Rhode Island Tacoma, Washington Portland, Maine San Luis Obispo, California Flagstaff, Arizona Macon, Georgia Grand Rapids, Michigan Knoxville, Tennessee Duluth, Minnesota

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Providence named second best on CNN's Best Towns to Visit 2024