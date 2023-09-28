Cluck Cluck: Different Types of Chicken and The Best Places To Get It

From the spicy and sizzling Kung Pao chicken of Sichuan, China to the soul-warming, aromatic curries of India, this article is your passport to explore the diverse and delectable world of chicken preparations.

Jerk Chicken

Photo credit: Omar Mahmood

Numerous Caribbean and South American nations boast their renditions of this delectable dish. It is the vibrant island of Jamaica that stands as the true progenitor of jerk chicken. Comprising a medley of spices, sugars, garlic and peppers, each flavorful bite carries the perfect balance of heat and zest. It is a cornerstone of Jamaican and West Indian culinary traditions, cherished by households worldwide.

Curry Chicken

Photo credit: Muhammad Khawar

Curry chicken, a dish now savored across the globe in various forms from Asia to the West Indies, finds its roots in the subcontinent of India. Typically featuring a harmonious blend of ground coriander seeds, turmeric, cumin and chili peppers, this flavorful dish delivers a rich, spicy profile. Its heat level can be tailored to offer a gentle mouth warming sensation or a more pronounced kick, allowing the sweeter notes to shine through.

Kung Pao Chicken

Photo credit: EMei Restaurant

Kung Pao chicken, a cherished Chinese dish, features succulent chicken cubes stir-fried with dried chili peppers. The Sichuanese rendition boasts a complex flavor, enriched with Chinese peppercorns and abundant dried chili peppers.

BBQ Chicken

Photo credit: Vidal Balielo Jr.

The tradition of barbecue chicken has its roots in the United States, emerging around 1950. Robert C. Baker was pivotal in elevating it to its current status.

Baker introduced the concept through his publication titled “Barbecued Chicken and Other Meats.” This newsletter not only provided instructions on constructing grills, but also featured an array of recipes for barbecuing various types of meat. The primary objective behind this effort was to assist farmers in promoting their products. This form has become an iconic American dish, celebrated for its diverse preparations and a wide spectrum of flavors found throughout the United States.

Fried Chicken

Envato Element

Contrary to popular belief attributing fried chicken to the American South, historical research points to its origins in Scotland. In the early 1700s, during a significant wave of migration, Scottish slave owners shared their recipes with their enslaved individuals. The recipe evolved and was perfected during this period, incorporating cooking techniques inherited from West African ancestors. Subsequently, following the emancipation of slaves after the Civil War, the beloved recipe spread throughout the United States. Given the myriad recipes and regional styles, it’s challenging to determine which state or city boasts the absolute best rendition.