Amazon is having a massive sale on popular bags, backpacks and wallets — get up to 40% off, today only

To work, to the store or to Europe, these bags get you to your destination in style. (Photo: Amazon)

School is back in session, people are back at the office and holiday travel is about to start — just about everything we're doing right now calls for a fall bag refresh. Luckily, Amazon is there when we need it — it's having a HUGE sale on popular Cluci bags. Today only, you can get wallets, purses, laptop bags and backpacks for up to 40% off!

CLUCI CLUCI Computer Shoulder Bag $133 $220 Save $87 Made with leather, this bag features a padded compartment big enough for a laptop 15.6" laptop, two large compartments, two zipper pockets and five smaller pockets on the inside and the exterior features a front pocket and one back zipper pocket. $133 at Amazon

Perfect for work or class, shoppers love this classic leather briefcase for its usability. "I love, love, love this briefcase. Have used it now for about four months to and from my micro-office," shared a happy shopper. "I have not flown with it yet, but for car and walking travel the briefcase really look great and holds up. The shoulder strap has supported the weight of my two laptops, calendar and various cables and power cords. Mine has been stuffed to full capacity, and the colors on the side pockets look great. I've received many compliments."

CLUCI CLUCI RFID Blocking Trifold Wallet $24 $37 Save $13 This vegan leather trifold wallet has all the pockets you need for daily use (four slots for cash and an interior zipper pocket along with card slots) but its major feature is uses RFID blocking material to prevent thieves from lifting our credit card information electronically. $24 at Amazon

4,000+ shoppers give this wallet with high tech security a perfect five-star rating for roominess and style. "This was my second attempt at finding a wallet with enough card slots and extra storage spaces to hold all my junk," wrote a rave reviewer. "What a winner in my search. Not only are there enough slots but the slots are roomy enough to easily pull out cards, even your driver's license. I'm not thrilled with the zipper pocket for coins but I'll get used to it. The leather is soft and the wallet is not too big to carry in my purse. I LOVE IT!"

CLUCI CLUCI CLUCI Backpack Purse $35 $48 Save $13 Made of high-quality vegan leather, this backpack features one main compartment with two interior pockets, two side pockets and one front zipper pocket. $35 at Amazon

Need a stylish yet practical backpack? 12,000+ shoppers rave about this convertible backpack-purse. "I am absolutely in love with this backpack," raved a five-star fan. "I bought it to take on vacations and trips where I'd need a bit of extra security with my belongings....It's large enough for me to fit all I needed on my trip to Europe (even a large hard-cover book!), and still, feel my belongings were safe and secured. The bag itself is also super cute and stylish, sturdy, and small enough to not feel burdened while carrying it around through the airport or on the plane as a small extra bag."

Check out more deals from Amazon's sale below.

CLUCI Backpack Purse $38 $60 Save $22

CLUCI Detachable Convertible Shoulder Bag $40 $53 Save $13

CLUCI Laptop Travel Shoulder Bag $128 $200 Save $72

CLUCI CLUCI Hobo Tote $39 $60 Save $21

CLUCI Crossbody Bag $32 $43 Save $11

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.