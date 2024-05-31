Clouds weighing 61,000 lbs. now floating over OAK in northwest OKC

Nothing is light with the clouds going up this week at OAK.

“Floating” 25 feet up in the sky and weighing 61,000 pounds, the crew of Texas artists Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin installed the first of three art sculptures in the upscale mixed-use development being built at Northwest Expressway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The first installation, “Cloud Trees,” consists of polished stainless-steel clouds supported by a set of trees structured out of steel and bronze. The installation anchors the north side of the development’s Heartwood Park, in front of a mix of apartments and retail.

The second piece, “Cloud Puncher,” will be installed next week on the south end of the park adjoining the future Lively Hotel. A third piece, a large bronze leaf sculpture, will be installed later this month at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance to the development.

Once completed, visitors will see the Cloud Trees and then look across the park to the Cloud Puncher, which will consist of Cowboy roping another polished stainless steel cloud that will adjoin the hotel’s second floor pool deck.

“The cloud puncher ties it all in,” Oldham said. “He's bringing his lost clouds over to the flock.”

How the 'Cloud Trees' sculpture came together over OAK

Assembling “Cloud Trees” required the use of a crane and careful placement of large pieces designed to fit together once they were lifted onto the “trees.” A segment installed Wednesday night required a series of 300 bolt holes in the attachment with crews working from outside and inside the flange of the clouds. The pieces were then to be welded together.

After numerous hours spent planning the assembly, the actual attachment of the final piece took less than an hour. Engineering was done to ensure Cloud Trees can withstand 115-mph winds. Oldham said the design also prevents water pooling and will minimize any issues with heat radiating off the stainless steel.

Oldham credits Coltrin with coming up with the idea for the sculptures and the naming of each piece. The $2 million commission by Veritas Development and the Dobson Family started with the artists traveling through Oklahoma City, reading the book “Boom Town” by Sam Anderson, and observing how the sky plays into the city’s culture, heritage and attention.

“The history of Oklahoma City is fascinating,” Coltrin said. “It's a Land Run city? It's so wonderful to know this history and it’s so close to Dallas. It's like meeting a new friend.”

Coltrin said the Cloud Puncher was inspired by learning about the role of cow punchers in early day ranching in Oklahoma. The Cloud Trees and Cow Puncher, she said, represents an attempt to bring the earth and sky together in “a peaceful, elegant manner.”

'This is for Oklahoma City'

With most of the buildings topped out (construction is about to start this summer on RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware), and the recent plantings of oak trees in the park, the 7,000-square-foot lawn comes across as an intimate space that is not sprawling but big enough for live music and other events to be set under the cover of the Cloud Trees.

OAK is set to open this fall and will include an array of upscale restaurants and retailers, both free-standing and located on the ground floors of the hotel and apartments. Future phases will include offices and a row dedicated to local cuisine.

Ryan McNeill, lead developer, predicts Cloud Trees and the Cloud Puncher will draw tourists to OAK and Oklahoma City. Oldham said he expects the art will transform outside perceptions.

“This is for Oklahoma City,” Oldham said. “This is a very monumental sculpture for any time. I know there are some very nice pieces here. But this is going to be the nicest one. Of course that’s my opinion.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Installation underway of stainless steel sculptures at OAK in NW OKC