Clothing closet continues its mission to aid local residents

About 60 community members benefited Saturday from the Elgin Comet Closet, but Founder Jennifer Conley wants more people to know about what the clothing closet brings to the community.

“We all go through hardships in life,” Conley said. “We are about building healthy relationships.”

The Elgin Comet Closet, founded by Conley, is a homegrown ministry to serve those in need of clothing, including shoes and a few personal hygiene products. It is held at the Elgin Local School campus in the old high school. There is no cost to any piece of clothing or item taken from the clothing closet.

Clothing this past weekend was available for both men and women and for all age groups and sizes.

“The amount of donations was almost overwhelming,” Conley added.

The next clothing closet day will be in August and will focus on back-to-school needs for families.

