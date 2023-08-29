Get a Closer Look at the 'The Powerpuff Girls' X Nike SB Dunk Low "Blossom"

Following the news that Nike would be releasing a The Powerpuff Girls-themed collection of SB Dunks, further images of each distinctive colorway have begun to surface via social media.

First, we get a closer look at the forthcoming "Blossom" colorway, inspired by the show's unforgettable character. Our closest look at the sneaker comes courtesy of Instagram user iamricosuave, showcasing a bright pink base paired with orange Swooshes and co-branded hits at the tongue tags. Elsewhere, special-themed graphics arrive at the shoe's heel tab and sock liner, complete with signature SB Dunk detailing.

News of the wider collaboration surfaced back in March this year, confirming three core colorways inspired by Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles in coordinating colorways.

Take a closer look at the latest silhouette above, slated for release in December this year.

