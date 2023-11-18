Closed for good: 21 Lee County restaurants that shuttered their doors in 2023

From a beloved, 40-plus-year-old Greek restaurant on Fort Myers Beach to a longtime Cape Coral pizza joint, here are 21 restaurants that closed in 2023.

Big Storm Brewing: Three years after moving into the space previously occupied by Big Blue in Cape Coral, the restaurant and taproom suddenly closed.

The Chicago Beef Guy: The Chicago-style restaurant originally opened on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral in 2014 before moving to a larger location at 1127 Del Prado Blvd. S. in 2017.

Doc Ford’s: The Captiva location is the only one of the Rum Bar & Grilles not to reopen.

The Doughnut Station: After originally opening in May 2022 and closing a couple of times, the Fort Myers shop permanently closed in May.

Dutch-Way Cafe in Fort Myers has outdoor and indoor seating.

Dutch-Way Café: The Pennsylvania Dutch-flavored Fort Myers restaurant closed a few months after its May opening.

Duval Street: The Cape Coral restaurant closed after three-plus years on SE 47th Terrace.

The Gathering Place: After nine years, Tony Clark and Shawn Leiva closed the beloved Beacon Boulevard eatery. They opened Shawn & Tony’s Kitchen in the same Fort Myers location a few weeks later.

House of Pasta & Piano Bar: This authentic northern Italian restaurant across from Cypress Lake Country Club opened in June 2019 and closed Sept. 30, 2023.

I Heart Mac & Cheese: Less than eight months after opening, the fast-casual restaurant near Cape Coral High School closed in October. New owners have reportedly taken over and will hold a grand reopening soon.

I Ragazzi has served the Cape Coral community since 2007.

I Ragazzi: This Cape Coral pizza place on Hancock Bridge Parkway closed suddenly in May after 16 years.

Ichiyummy Sushi & Hibachi: This Cape Coral all-you-can-eat restaurant opened in the former Empire Buffet spot on Del Prado late in 2016.

Joe Schmoe’s: After taking over the spot vacated by The Chicago Beef Guy, this Del Prado restaurant closed shortly after opening in July.

Life: The Vegan Drive Thru: After 3½ years, the vegan restaurant in Cape Coral closed for good.

Mitchell’s Bar-B-Q: The Winkler Road restaurant which took over the Sonny’s BBQ space on Dec. 31, 2021, announced its closing in September.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans: Franchise differences were cited as the reason this Cape Coral coffee shop suddenly closed four months after opening.

Plaka on the Beach: After four-plus decades on Fort Myers Beach, the popular Greek restaurant never reopened after Hurricane Ian. It was announced the Times Square eatery was permanently closed and the land was up for sale.

Poppa Don’s: Jennifer and Mike Castori announced their deli and catering business, which opened in May 2022 in Cape Coral, would close on April 29.

Rosy Tomorrows Heritage Farm: A September newsletter from owner Rose O’Dell King announced the groundbreaking farm and restaurant in North Fort Myers had been sold.

Sip & Dine: The casual fine dining restaurant with a loyal following closed in May after a year in downtown Cape Coral.

Stillwater Grille is located on the corner of Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard in south Fort Myers.

Stillwater Grille: Beloved for its Midwest hospitality, the restaurant on the corner of Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard closed suddenly in May after 10 years.

Uva Vino & Tapas: On Sept. 19, this Portuguese-flavored tapas and wine restaurant near HealthPark Medical Center on Summerlin Road announced its closing via Facebook. Fernando Uva, who opened Uva’s in August 2022, suddenly died in June.

Robyn George is a food and dining writer for The Fort Myers News-Press. Send news to rhgeorge@gannett.com.

