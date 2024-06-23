A close encounter with shark topped New Bedford's most read stories. Read all about it.

As we head into a new week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

Jordan Rezendes is all about giving back. That’s why the Wareham native became the boys basketball head coach at Mashpee High this past winter. In his first year at the helm, Rezendes directed Mashpee’s boys basketball team to a 7-12 record. Determined to build up the program, Rezendes is offering a Co-Ed Skills Clinic along with Bob Catalini from June 24-28 at Mashpee High School. The registration fee is $135 for the week or $30 per day. It’s open for boys and girls in grades fourth through 12th. To register, contact Rezendes at rezendesjordan2@gmail.com.

The reigning Miss New Bedford 2024, Emma Gendreau is one of 25 contestants vying to be the 84th Miss Massachusetts. Her Community Service Initiative is focused on special education advocacy, a topic that holds importance to the community or to the nation as a whole, is one she often speaks out about.

Westport resident Perry Long is seen on June 9 in the waters off of Westport, near the landmark known as "Twomile Rock," when he and his wife Carmel Long became surrounded by sharks while out on their angler boat.

"Oh my God, that is a frickin' shark!"

That was part of Westport resident Carmel Long's reaction to realizing what the large marine animal swimming around her and her husband Perry Long's boat the other weekend was.

Then, five more came and joined in.

Water adventure: This Westport couple had an unexpected shark encounter.

The highest-paid employee at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for fiscal 2023 was Chancellor Mark A. Fuller.

According to data provided by the university, Fuller was paid $486,875.01. In a list compiled of UMass Dartmouth's top 100 salaries during the same time period, the salary for the 100th-highest-paid position was $148,548.56 and was paid to a professor.

Take a look: Who were the top 100 highest-paid UMass Dartmouth employees in 2023?

Pam Shwartz leads guests on the North End food tour.

New Bedford Food Tours is thrilled to announce the launch of their new North End Food Tour in New Bedford. The tour will take visitors to some of the best-hidden gems in the North End of the city, showcasing the diverse and delicious cuisine.

Starting June 22, the North End Food Tour will feature a variety of cuisines, including Mexican, Guatemalan, Honduran, Portuguese and Cape Verdean

"The North End has always been a welcoming place for immigrants, and this tour truly reflects the cultural melting pot that it is," said co-owner Pamela Shwartz.

Here's what to expect: Experience North End's hidden gems with debut of New Bedford food tour.

Visitors take a photo in front of the whale tale after a visit to the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

As you walk through the cobblestone streets of downtown, one destination stands out among the rest - the New Bedford Whaling Museum. If you're looking for a place to dine before or after visiting the attraction, here are some spots to consider.

Experience the cozy and welcoming atmosphere of Tia Maria's European Café, a family-owned restaurant located at 42 N Water Street; Located at 24 N Water St., at Quahog Republic Whaler's Tavern indulge in the seafood-centric menu featuring stuffed quahogs, stuffed scallops, and famous lobster roll served with a cup or bowl of piping hot chowder; Nestled inside the historic Rodman Candlework Building, built in 1810, lies Carmine's, a renowned restaurant known for their exceptional spring and summer menu; Freestone's City Grill, located on 41 William St, is a historic and diverse restaurant housed in a former bank building that was built in 1877; and located at 16 S Water St, founded in 2017, Moby Dick Brewing Co. sits at the intersection of the city's whaling past and future possibilities.

Here are six restaurants to consider: Planning a visit to the New Bedford Whaling Museum?

Walter White and wife Courtney White of Waltney's Seafood Co. sit on the dredge of one of their fishing boats docked on Pope's Island in New Bedford.

When Walter and Courtney White decided to start their own business together selling wild-caught scallops, they started it with a shared appreciation for scallops and a connection that goes back to their youth.

Walter said they want to be able to provide a good product to other people from New Bedford, the biggest scallop port in the world, with their wild-caught scallops from Waltney's Seafood Co.

What makes them special: Walter and Courtney White bring wild-caught scallops to market

