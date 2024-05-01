Clinton Library kicks off summer reading program May 20 with special June, July events

Clinton Public Library has announced the start of its Summer Reading Program for 2024: "Adventure Begins at Your Library!"

Registration begins May 20. Programs will kick off on June 3 and conclude with a Finale “Mini Convention” on July26, a library release said.

The Clinton Public Library is on Hicks Street in Clinton, Tennessee.

The library will host two guest events: Muse Knoxville will bring their mobile planetarium on June 11, and Wildefell Wolves will allow attendees to see live wolves and learn about them on July 9.

Also, last summer’s popular Chopped at Home cooking program will return. Participants will cook a recipe with provided ingredients and bring their dish to the in-person contest on June 25.

Children, teens and adults may also track their reading between May 20 and June 29, and turn in a completed reading log to receive a prize at the end of the Summer Reading Program.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Clinton Library kicks off summer reading program May 20