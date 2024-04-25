The clinical side of aesthetics

Apr. 24—A Lebanon aesthetics spa has been featured in a widely listened to podcast.

"There is a top five, nationally accredited podcast — in both the science and aesthetics realm of podcasts," Skin Lab owner Nikki Green said. "They have something like 7.3 million subscribers, so it's a well-known one called Skincare Anarchy. We were asked to contribute in regard to cracking the code on LED, which is also known as light-emitting diode or light therapy."

Skin Lab is a full-service medical aesthetics spa in Lebanon. According to Green, one of the reasons that Skincare Anarchy reached out was because the spa carries LED therapies.

"We were the very first medical aesthetics establishment to bring it to our county back in 2020," Green said. "It really has become prevalent in much of the facial houses or spas within our county and certainly across our state, but we were really on the forefront of that back in 2020."

Green has worked in the aesthetics industry for around nine years and began her career as a make-up artist.

"Once I built a name for myself in regard to professional makeup services, I really wanted to expand my repertoire," Green said. "I was able to put myself through aesthetics school. Once I was licensed through the state of Tennessee, I started working as an aesthetician here in Lebanon."

After working in a spa aesthetics setting for around four-and-a-half years, Green opened her own spa just off Cadet Court. She wanted to offer small-town heart with big-city services.

"It's really been a beautiful thing," Green said. "We love all things aesthetics. We do facials and dermaplane, light therapy options and cool plasma. We offer micro-needling with radio frequency, lashes, brows and everything in between."

When opening the Skin Lab in Lebanon, Green wanted to focus on the clinical aspect of aesthetics.

"There's so many niches of aesthetics and all of them are fantastic," Green said. "There's the more soft side of things, which is really lovely when you're looking to relax or feel more heightened or lifted or plump. Outside of that, there's an entire world of aesthetics that's more clinical based. You can get more into procedural, and when you do that, you can see more progressive movement. While I really loved the beauty aspect of aesthetics, I really wanted to get to the root cause of the issue."

With that goal in mind, Green and her team at the Skin Lab focus on doing a series of procedures to see results.

"It's really about [being] very progressive in the treatment space and combining that with a clinical and medical grade at-home regiment," Green said.