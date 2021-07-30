Amazon’s most versatile tote bag folds totally flat — this bag is a 'lifesaver' and a 'genius idea'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The bad news: It's time to talk about back-to-school. The good news: You'll be styling when you saunter into class with one of these. (Photo: Amazon)

Picture this: you’re on your way to work or class with a heavy bag packed to the brim with your lunch, workout clothes and everything else you might be bringing along. You get to your desk and place your sack down, only for it to sit there, taking up space, all day long.

Now picture this: You get to your desk and unpack, then you simply push down on the bag (which you’ve probably gotten a compliment or two on by this time) and slide it under your seat, where it will remain invisible all day long.

Reader, meet CleverMade’s SnapBasket Luxe. This heavy-duty canvas tote has a bunch of uses, including doubling as a handy storage bin. It’s also perfect for replacing grocery bags because it can hold the weight of all the items, stand up sturdily on your drive home, and then collapse for storage in the trunk for the next shopping trip. Plus, it can hold a lot more than a plastic, non-reusable grocery bag, which means your unloading trips from the car to your kitchen will decrease.

Get the piece of mind that comes from knowing your everyday bag can handle anything you throw in it. Namaste! (Photo: Amazon)

The SnapBasket also the perfect size for carrying everything you need for a day trip to the park or beach. The 18.5-inch by 11.5-inch bag is large enough for towels, books, blankets, and even food to snack on like watermelons and cool beverages. Oh, and it comes in seven cute colors.

It even has discreet stability feet at the bottom of the bag help keep it level no matter where you place it. When you’re done using it, simply push down on the bag for it to collapse. It folds flat down to a height less than 1.5 inches, and the extra-long handles make it easy and comfortable to carry the bag around.

The SnapBasket is perfect for anyone who is always on the go. No wonder it's so beloved by shoppers.

Just press down and this miraculous bag is outta sight (in more ways than one). Warning: Remove egg salad sandwich first. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s so versatile.

“I keep finding new uses for the CleverMade SnapBasket Luxe!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Recently, I have been using my SnapBasket to put my everything I need for the day as I head to the office — my computer and work papers, my lunch and my yoga or running gear all fit in one stylish basket instead of taking several different bags to hold all my gear.”

The same shopper added, “I use my attractive basket to store extra towels on the patio when we have guests using the pool or jacuzzi. We also used several SnapBaskets for transporting all the decor, loose items and gifts to and from my daughter’s wedding! We filled them up, unloaded at the reception area, stored discretely away during the festivities and then loaded them back up after the event to return home. Lifesaver!”

“Genius idea,” raves another happy customer who uses the tote to organize their home office. “Love this product! I use our dining table as a workspace, so this basket serves as my mobile office,” explained the reviewer. “Whenever I need to clear the table for meals or when guests come over this basket is right there and so easy to move. I love the longer handles to throw onto my shoulder, and they are stitched very well. The fabric is tough and durable, and I love the color!”

He's, like, "Damn, that bag is stylish and it carries all my junk, too! Marriage really is the greatest thing ever!" (Photo: Amazon)

It’s extra-roomy.

“I bought this to use this summer as a picnic and beach basket. So far, I've loaded it up with laptops to transport to a technology fair, taken it to the grocery store several times (the baggers love it because it stays open), and used it as a gym bag (and my sneaky cat took a long nap in it!),” a 5-star reviewer wrote.

“It holds my purse, laptop bag, insulated lunch bag, and water bottle with room to spare and make it easy to lug all those things from my car to my desk and back. Planning to buy another one soon — love this bag!”

Unsightly, earth-unfriendly plastic bags be gone: Food shopping's a "Snap" with this roomy, versatile tote. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s worth it.

“This is a truly sturdy, useful bag! Arrived promptly and well-packaged. I have already used it at the grocery store. Very quick and easy to fold and holds a lot! Handles are leather and sturdy,“ raved a fan. “At $29 it is a bit more costly than cheaper and lighter weight alternatives, but this bag should outlast those by many years! I recommend buying this bag.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

