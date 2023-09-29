8 unsexy cleaning products that will honestly make your life sexier (and cleaner)

I firmly believe that cleaning products fall into two categories: Sexy and unsexy. Yes, there is a big difference. And you need both.

Sexy cleaning products are the ones you know you need and/or desperately want. Think: A Dyson vacuum, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers and Clorox wipes. Meanwhile, unsexy cleaning products are things you don’t think you need. Those things that look like they belong on the shelves of a local hardware store, and you would never even think about buying on Black Friday. Again, a Dyson cordless vacuum exists, so why would you get a portable carpet cleaner?

But the world is full of unsexy cleaning gadgets that will transform your home into a clean, sexy space. We’re talking about steam cleaners, drain snakes, car detailers and dryer vent cleaners. Yes, dryer vent cleaners. Scroll below to shop the best unsexy cleaning gadgets you can grab on Amazon right now.

Amazon Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner $9 Not-so-fun fact: Your dishwasher doesn't actually get clean every time you run it. These little dishwasher cleaner tablets are ideal for preventing limescale and mineral buildup. Plus, your dishes will be a lot cleaner. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Holikme 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $8 $13 Save $5 Speaking of laundry, you need to clean your dryer vent beyond just wiping the lint tray. This tool goes super deep into the dryer to get all of the excess lint out. It both reduces the risk of fires and keeps your dryer running smoothly. $8 at Amazon

Amazon JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set $40 Disposable mop pads are not exactly eco-friendly, but real mops are so messy. So, JOYMOOP is basically the fairy godmother of mopping. It's a mop, bucket and wringer set that lets you wet, squeeze and clean your mop without all the messy splashing. $40 at Amazon

Amazon FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Sink Snake Cleaner $20 The last thing you want to think about is that horrifically gross hairball tangled up in your shower drain right now, but you'll have to clear it out eventually. Instead of buying Drano repeatedly, this drain snake with patented micro hooks will do the trick. $20 at Amazon

