Clean your ride! Chemical Guys car wash kits are on mega sale for Cyber Monday

Want a kit that'll help you get an impressive clean and shine without feeling overwhelming? This is it.

This kit has everything you need to create that brand-new car look. We're talking a heavy-duty bucket, slick wash soap and soft wash mitt, along with Chemical Guys' extra slick foaming car wash. The detailing bucket's lid even snaps on to create a seat, stool or step, and it all comes with a a Foam Gun that hooks on to any standard hose.

"The kit has worked out wonderfully for me and I get my car nice and clean with confidence that I'm not using stuff that will harm my car's finish," a fan raved. "I've done 4 car washes with the kit so far. The spray gun works really well. The wheel cleaner and brush work great to get my wheels looking really sharp with relative ease!! The bucket, spray gun, and the spray bottles all feel like high quality stuff. The mitt and towels are great also."