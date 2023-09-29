How To Clean Suede: A Step-By-Step Guide

All the suede cleaning tips you need before you dive in.

Anyone who's ever attempted to clean suede knows that this tricky fabric requires special attention. Suede, which is made from the underside of animal skin, is technically a type of leather, but it isn't the shiny, buffed kind—rather, it's a soft, tabbier material. It's much more pliable than its shinier cousin, but it's also much less durable and withers easily in moisture.

Despite its finicky nature, it's incredibly popular, used in shoes, bags, purses, vests, and even (as any Seinfeld lover knows) jackets.

Curious about how to care for your suede pieces? Here's everything you need to know to make sure your suede is ready for the season.



How to Determine What Type of Suede You Have

The easiest way to see what you're working with is simply to touch it. If you feel a supple, soft fabric with a low nap, you're likely working with real suede. Conversely, if you encounter a more plasticky, less pliable fabric, you've probably got a synthetic, or "ultrasuede," as it's commonly known. Ultrasuede was invented by Japanese scientist Dr. Miyoshi Okamoto in 1970 to mimic the appearance of suede, but to be longer lasting and more durable in tricky conditions. Though it's not as soft and not genuine, it plays an important role as it's vegan and budget-friendly.

If you know you're working with authentic suede, cleaning and caring for it properly is crucial to its longevity.

The Cardinal Rules: Dry and Clean

Probably the most important rule of suede maintenance is that it can't come into contact with moisture. The pile, or "nap," of suede is made of small leather hairs that do not respond well to water. When they get wet, at some point, they must get dry again. When that happens, they tend to snap off, making the texture of suede courser and permanently damaged. The good news is that you can pre-treat suede with a waterproofing spray that can help mitigate (though not entirely prevent) suede's moisture response. Be sure to carefully follow the directions of your waterproofing product in order to achieve the correct result.



Step-by-Step Guide: How to Clean Suede

What You'll Need:

A bowl of white vinegar

A clean, dry microfiber cloth

A gum eraser (like what you might find on a pencil)

A clean toothbrush or suede brush

Buff and Brush.

Keeping your suede brushed is essential. Using a clean toothbrush or a special suede brush made of brass or nylon bristles, you can keep the nap on your pieces happy by occasionally giving them a good brush. Doing so will also help remove debris or anything your items have accumulated that might lead to stains.



Dab and Rub (with Caution)

If your suede item has a dried stain, there's one technique that professionals swear by: white vinegar.

Using a clean microfiber cloth, dip a corner into white vinegar. As gently as possible, dab the stain. You don't want to pull or scrub a suede stain to avoid damaging the nap of the textile; instead, dabbing carefully, make sure to dampen but not to soak the surface. If the stain is particularly stubborn, use the gum eraser in a rubbing motion to gently add a little more muscle. Only use this tool if needed. Let it dry.

There'll be a little darkening of your suede as the vinegar works its magic, but eventually it will dry and lift as much of the stain as it can. Pro tip: white vinegar only works on dried stains. For wet stains, see the following section.

What To Do If Your Suede Gets Wet

What You'll Need:

A hairdryer

Talcum powder

Newspaper or dry towels

No matter how hard we try to keep our suede belongings dry, occasionally the inevitable surprise shower or accident happens. When it does, experts recommend to use a light sprinkling of talcum powder as the first round of defense (after your belonging has completely dried, you can remove the excess talc with a brush). Getting suede dry as quickly as possible is the best course of action to protect its lifespan. You can also dry your piece with a hairdryer, but use caution: Your suede should never feel hot to the touch. Keep a good distance between your dryer and your item, ensuring that the heat and blowing intensity are never too high.

Once your piece is mostly dry, help it retain its shape by stuffing it with newspaper or clean towels until the drying process is complete. This works especially well for shoes, bags, and jackets.



Read the original article on Southern Living.